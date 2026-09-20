Bank Strike Alert: SBI Issues Advisory For Three-Day Nationwide Strike — Check Dates, What's Open & Closed

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday issued an advisory ahead of its three-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). The strike will take place from Sept. 28 to 30, 2026.

SBI has urged customers to complete important branch-related banking transactions in advance to avoid potential disruptions during the strike period. The advisory comes after the UFBU's nationwide strike on Sept. 11 and ahead of another planned phase of protest action later this month.

The union forum has also announced a continuous strike beginning Oct. 26 as part of its ongoing agitation.

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According to an IANS report, SBI noted that customers should plan transactions that require visits to bank branches, staff assistance, document verification or other in-person services before the strike begins. Branch operations may be affected depending on the level of employee participation.

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SBI Bank Strike Dates

The proposed nationwide bank strike is scheduled for Sept. 28, 29 and 30, 2026. Since Sept. 26 and 27 fall on a Saturday and Sunday, respectively, customers could face limited access to regular branch operations for five consecutive days.

SBI has therefore advised customers to complete essential branch-related transactions before the strike period and use digital and alternative banking channels for routine requirements during the proposed strike.

Bank Strike: What's Open?

SBI said it is taking steps to ensure essential banking services remain available during the proposed strike. However, branch operations may be affected depending on the level of employee participation across locations.

Customers can use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash withdrawals and other eligible services.

Customer Service Points (CSPs) will also remain available for select banking services.

Digital banking services are expected to remain available for routine transactions.

Customers can use internet banking, mobile banking, YONO and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services to transfer funds, make payments and carry out other day-to-day banking activities without visiting a branch.

Bank Strike: What's Closed?

Certain services that require physical documentation or staff assistance may be affected. Cheque-related processes and other branch-dependent services could face delays or disruptions during the strike.

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