Five Stocks To Buy Today: PhysicsWallah, Patanjali Foods, BHEL, And More | Sept 21

Market experts have recommended buying PhysicsWallah Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), and IPCA Laboratories Ltd. with potential upside of up to 24% from the stated market prices.

Here are five stocks analysts recommend buying today, along with the suggested entry prices, targets and stop-loss levels.

PhysicsWallah Ltd. (CMP: Rs 136.00)

Deven Mehata, manager for technical and derivatives research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd. has recommended buying PhysicsWallah Ltd. shares at Rs 136.60. He has placed the target at Rs 153 and the stop-loss at Rs 128.40. The target indicates a potential upside of about 12% from the recommended purchase price.

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Patanjali Foods Ltd. (CMP: Rs 362.50)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered research analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market, recommended buying Patanjali Foods shares in the range of Rs 355 to Rs 365. Ambala has set two price targets of Rs 390 and Rs 450 on the stock. The stop-loss has been placed at Rs 310. The first target indicates an upside of around 7.6% from the stated market price, while the second target suggests a potential gain of about 24.1%.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,695.20)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade recommended buying Aurobindo Pharma shares between Rs 1,700 and Rs 1,734. Sarvade has set a target price of Rs 2,000, with a stop-loss at Rs 1,599. The target represents a potential upside of nearly 18% from the stated market price.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL) (CMP: Rs 433.00)

Sarvade also recommended buying Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. shares in the range of Rs 430 to Rs 440. He has set a target price of Rs 525 and advised traders to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 399. The target implies a potential upside of approximately 21.3% from the stated market price.

IPCA Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,012.00)

Deven Mehata, manager for technical and derivatives research at IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd., recommended buying IPCA Laboratories shares at Rs 2,009. Mehata has set a target of Rs 2,150 on the stock, while the stop-loss has been placed at Rs 1,940. Based on the current market price, the recommendation indicates a potential upside of about 7.6%.



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