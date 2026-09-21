Polycab's SKUs, 24-Hour Delivery Moat To Withstand Ultravolt's Foray: Morgan Stanley — Check Target Price

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has reaffirmed its bullish stance on Polycab India Ltd, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating with a target price of ₹10,545 per share. The stance comes amid market attention on rising competition following the launch of Ultravolt-the wires and cables brand backed by Aditya Birla Group flagship UltraTech Cement.

According to Morgan Stanley, while the entry of a well-capitalised conglomerate introduces a credible competitor, Polycab's entrenched supply network, massive product depth, and structural industry dynamics provide a formidable shield against market share erosion.

Unorganized Segment to bear the brunt

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Morgan Stanley highlighted that new competitive intensity is more likely to displace smaller, unorganized players than unseat established industry leaders. Currently, unorganized manufacturers account for roughly 30% to 35% of the wires market, compared to just ~10% of the cables category. Because wires represent a substantially fragmented landscape, newcomers have a wider runway to capture share from local and regional unbranded producers before encroaching on the strong brand equity and institutional client base of top organized players like Polycab.

Furthermore, the cables and wires (C&W) industry operates on inherently tight margins. The brokerage pointed out that these lower margin buffers significantly restrict an incoming brand's ability to gain meaningful market share through aggressive price discounting alone.

Ultravolt's Rs 1,800 Crore outlay modest against oncumbent scale

Aditya Birla Group has entered the market with an initial capital expenditure of approximately Rs 1,800 crore for Ultravolt. While Morgan Stanley notes that Polycab does not rule out additional capex from the new entrant over time, the current initial outlay remains modest when weighed against Polycab's vast manufacturing footprint and established revenue scale. Polycab's operational moats go well beyond balance-sheet size:

Product Breadth: Polycab commands a catalogue of roughly 10,000 cable SKUs (Stock Keeping Units). Morgan Stanley noted that building and qualifying a technical product portfolio of this breadth is a complex, capital-intensive endeavor that competitors cannot replicate quickly.

Logistics & Delivery Speed: Polycab's pan-India distribution and supply chain engine enables the company to service orders within approximately 24 hours, setting a service benchmark that creates high switching costs for dealers, contractors, and project developers.With deep distribution reach, rapid order-fulfillment cycles, and heavy skew toward compliant institutional specifications, Polycab remains well-positioned to defend its market dominance even as fresh capital enters the wires and cables arena.

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