GTA VI Extended Look To Premiere On August 27: When And Where To Watch?

Rockstar Games' highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is all set to release an extended first look later this month. Netflix and Rockstar Games announced on Thursday that Netflix subscribers will be able to watch an exclusive extended preview of the upcoming title on August 27 at 3 pm ET. Indian fans can tune it at 12:30 am IST (on August 28).

The showcase, titled "Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look," will offer fans a closer look at one of the most anticipated video game releases in history. The collaboration comes 13 years after the launch of Grand Theft Auto V, marking a major promotional partnership between the streaming platform and the game developer.

“Grand Theft Auto reveals have become cultural moments in their own right. The anticipation and fandom around Grand Theft Auto VI is unprecedented, and we're honored that Rockstar Games has partnered with us to debut the next part of the Grand Theft Auto story with Netflix members first,” said Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series in an official statement. “It's a reflection of what we hope Netflix is becoming: a place where the most ambitious storytelling, from any medium, can find the biggest possible audience.”

'Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look' showcases one of the most anticipated releases in history, offering Netflix subscribers a chance to see more about the game that may define the next era of entertainment.

Game Description

Grand Theft Auto VI follows protagonists Jason and Lucia, who become entangled in a sprawling criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida after an easy score goes wrong. Forced to rely on each other, the duo must navigate dangerous situations in a bid to survive, according to Rockstar Games.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19. The pre-orders for the much-awaited game went live on June 25.

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