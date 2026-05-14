PBKS IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Tilak Varma's Unbeaten 75 Leaves Punjab With No Room For Error

Mumbai Indians produced one of the standout chases of IPL 2026, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 14. While MI have already been eliminated from playoff contention, they dealt a major blow to PBKS' qualification hopes with a fifth successive defeat.

Batting first, PBKS posted 200/8 after a strong start from Prabhsimran Singh, who struck 57 off 32 balls during the powerplay.

However, MI fought back through Shardul Thakur, whose 4/39 disrupted Punjab's middle order and reduced them from a commanding position to 140/7. Late acceleration from Azmatullah Omarzai (38 off 17) and Vishnu Vinod (15* off 8) lifted the hosts to the 200-run mark.

Mumbai's chase was powered by aggressive starts and a composed finish. Ryan Rickelton hammered 48 off 23 at the top before Tilak Varma took control in the middle overs.

The 23-year-old remained unbeaten on 75 off just 33 deliveries, smashing six fours and six sixes in a match-winning knock. Will Jacks also added a rapid 25* off 10 as MI completed the chase with one ball remaining.

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The result leaves PBKS fourth on the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points from 12 matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.355. However, their position remains under serious threat, especially with teams below them holding games in hand. MI, despite the victory, remain out of playoff contention.

PBKS Qualification Scenario Explained

Punjab Kings now face a near must-win situation in their final two league fixtures.

To comfortably secure qualification, PBKS need to win both remaining matches and move to 17 points. That total would likely guarantee a playoff berth irrespective of other results.

However, another defeat could leave them stranded on 15 points, forcing them to rely heavily on other outcomes and Net Run Rate calculations. In that scenario, PBKS would need teams like CSK, RR and SRH to drop points while also maintaining a superior NRR.

Their next match against table-toppers RCB has effectively become a knockout fixture in the race for the top four. PBKS then finish their league campaign against bottom-placed LSG, another game they are likely to treat as a must-win encounter.

With five straight defeats denting their momentum, PBKS no longer control the playoff race as comfortably as they did during their seven-match unbeaten run earlier in the season.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 points table stands after PBKS vs MI.

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 12 6 5 1 13 0.355 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

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