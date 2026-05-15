Mitchell Marsh Blitz Leaves CSK's IPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Hanging By A Thread — What Chennai Need After LSG Defeat

Chennai Super Kings suffered a major setback in the IPL 2026 playoff race after Lucknow Super Giants stormed to a seven-wicket win at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15. Mitchell Marsh's explosive 90 off just 38 balls and Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 32* off 17 balls helped LSG chase 188 in just 16.4 overs, dealing a severe blow to CSK's net run rate.

After opting to bowl first, LSG struck early through a lethal opening burst from Akash Singh (3/26), who got rid of all top three batters to reduce CSK to 52/3. Chennai recovered through a counterattacking 71 off 42 balls from 20-year-old Kartik Sharma before Shivam Dube's unbeaten 32 off 16 deliveries provided the late acceleration, including 23 runs off the final over bowled by Prince Yadav, as CSK posted 187/5.

However, the target proved nowhere near enough as Marsh and Inglis dismantled the CSK attack with a 135-run opening stand, seizing complete control of the game in the powerplay. Marsh smashed four consecutive sixes off Anshul Kamboj as LSG posted 86/0 in the first six overs and reached his half-century in just 21 balls, before falling for 90.

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Kamboj was hit for four consecutive sixes again, this time in the 17th over as Pooran closed out the game in style.

What This Means For CSK's Playoff Hopes

The defeat sees CSK drop to sixth in the standings with 12 points from 12 matches after their Net Run Rate slipped to +0.027. Their playoff probability has now taken a significant hit, with Chennai needing to win both of their remaining league matches to reach the crucial 16-point mark.

Even that may not guarantee qualification. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have already reached 16 points, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals are ahead of CSK in the race for the final playoff spots. Chennai will also need sizeable victories to improve their Net Run Rate.

CSK's remaining fixtures are both against direct playoff rivals. They host Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk on May 18 before travelling to Ahmedabad to face Gujarat Titans on May 21.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's team need to win those games and hope that SRH, PBKS and RR all drop points.

Here's a look at how the IPL 2026 points table stands after LSG vs CSK:

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 12 8 4 0 16 1.053 2 Gujarat Titans (GT) 12 8 4 0 16 0.551 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 12 7 5 0 14 0.331 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 12 6 5 1 13 0.355 5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 6 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 12 6 6 0 12 0.027 7 Delhi Capitals (DC) 12 5 7 0 10 -0.993 8 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 11 4 6 1 9 -0.198 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.504 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 12 4 8 0 8 -0.701

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