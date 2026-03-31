Fact-Check: Could Barack Obama Be Arrested Over Russia Hoax Claims?

The administration of Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted former US President Barack Obama over his policies and the alleged ‘Russia hoax', once again fuelling speculation about a possible arrest. Several pro-Trump, right-wing influencers and political commentators have amplified these claims, predicting potential legal action, with the rumours triggering a broader political storm.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard recently released reports to support her claim of a ‘treasonous conspiracy' by the Obama administration related to the 2016 Russia probe. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt alleged misuse of intelligence authority during the Obama era. However, any decision regarding arrests or charges rests with the US Department of Justice and has not been announced.

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Despite these allegations, the claims against Obama remain unproven and are widely viewed as legally unsubstantiated. Citing Gabbard's statements, several supporters of Trump have taken to social media to call for legal action against the former president.

'Russia hoax' and Obama

The term ‘Russia hoax' has been frequently used by Trump and his allies to describe investigations into Russian interference in US elections between 2016 and 2019, particularly those linked to the Mueller Report. Some claims suggest that the Obama administration conspired to undermine Trump's 2016 election victory by misusing intelligence—an assertion that remains disputed and lacks verified evidence.

The Special Counsel's investigation led to 34 indictments and confirmed that Russia conducted a sophisticated campaign to influence the 2016 election. However, it did not establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

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Mueller Report and Donald Trump

According to The New York Times, the public version of the Mueller Report revealed that Trump and 18 members of his team had at least 140 contacts with Russian-linked individuals and entities, including WikiLeaks. Despite these interactions, investigators concluded there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal conspiracy charges.

A 2020 bipartisan Senate report, along with other independent assessments, supported the findings of US intelligence agencies, including the CIA, that Russian interference efforts were aimed at influencing the election in Trump's favour.

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