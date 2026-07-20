Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Revokes Hotel's Licence After Cockroach Found In Soup

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked the food licence of Hotel Ashoka in Nagpur's Sadar area after a customer found a cockroach in a bowl of soup served at the restaurant, TV9 Marathi reported.

Following the complaint, an FDA team conducted a surprise inspection of the hotel and reportedly found multiple violations of food safety and hygiene norms as reported by TV9 Marathi. Inspectors allegedly observed unhygienic conditions in the kitchen and deficiencies in food handling and sanitation practices. during the inspection, prompting regulatory action.

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Based on the findings, the FDA ordered the immediate suspension of the hotel's food business licence under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act. Officials stated that the hotel will not be allowed to resume food operations until it rectifies the deficiencies identified during the inspection and complies with food safety norms.

The action was taken during an inspection carried out under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who has been leading a statewide crackdown on food safety violations since assuming office.

The inspection at Hotel Ashoka is a part of a broader enforcement drive launched by Mundhe against restaurants, hotels, bakeries and food establishments across Maharashtra for hygiene violations and unsafe food practices.

Since taking charge as the FDA Commissioner, Mundhe has overseen multiple surprise inspections across Maharashtra, leading to the suspension of licences of several eateries found to be violating food safety regulations.

The FDA has repeatedly stated that strict action will continue to be taken against establishments that compromise public health by failing to maintain prescribed hygiene and food safety standards.

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