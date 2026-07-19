Did FDA Suspend Mysore Cafe's Licence? Social Media Abuzz With Claims — What We Know

Confusion over the status of Mumbai's iconic Cafe Mysore has spread across social media after multiple users claimed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had suspended the restaurant's food business licence over alleged hygiene violations.

However, other users, including a doctor who said he spoke to the owner, disputed the claims, saying the restaurant has been closed for renovation for weeks and continues to hold valid licences.

In a now deleted post, one user on X claimed the Maharashtra FDA had suspended Cafe Mysore's FSSAI licence with immediate effect after an inspection allegedly found multiple violations of food safety and hygiene norms.

According to the post, the alleged deficiencies included the absence of a protected raw milk reception dock, fungal growth on walls, poor sanitation in production areas, widespread presence of flies, inadequate pest control measures, no effluent treatment plant, incomplete medical records of food handlers, inadequate protective footwear for workers, and missing sanitation records for delivery vehicles.

The post also alleged that some food products lacked mandatory best before and expiry labels.

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Another X user echoed the claims, alleging that the Maharashtra FDA had suspended Cafe Mysore's food business licence following a surprise inspection.

The user claimed inspectors found severe hygiene lapses in the kitchen and food handling areas, inadequate pest control, expired ingredients, and missing mandatory records, including drinking water quality reports and supplier verification documents.

"I'm a regular at Cafe Mysore. Hygiene is an issue in all South Indian eateries of Matunga. The expired stock issue is shocking. I buy so many snacks from there. Sigh," the user wrote on X.

However, not everyone agreed with the reports.

Amit Thadhani, a surgeon, said on X that he had spoken to the restaurant's owner, who dismissed the reports as "fake news."

"Spoke to the owner of Mysore Cafe, he says this is fake news and his restaurant has all valid licenses, and that been closed since the past month, much before the FDA crackdown," Thadhani wrote.

Another social media user also challenged the reports, claiming the restaurant had been under renovation for the past 15 days.

"It's fake news, the restaurant is under renovation since last 15 days. The FSSAI dept is just harassing well known restaurants for reasons best known to them and not the street and cloud kitchens. Why don't they raid govt canteens?" the user wrote.

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The Maharashtra FDA has recently intensified inspections of food businesses after IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe took charge as the state's FDA Commissioner in May. Authorities have conducted inspections at several hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries, leading to action against establishments found violating food safety norms.

Earlier this week, the FDA suspended the food business licence of Mumbai-based Parsi Dairy Farm after officials said inspections uncovered serious food safety and hygiene violations.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the Maharashtra FDA specifically announcing the suspension of Cafe Mysore's licence. The claims circulating on social media remain contested.

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