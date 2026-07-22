Two Chokepoints, One Crisis: The Risk Of Hormuz And Bab el-Mandeb Disruption

The US-Iran conflict has exposed how disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait can simultaneously threaten global energy supplies and trade, highlighting the vulnerability of critical maritime corridors, reported Middle East Monitor.

The Strait of Hormuz, which carries nearly a fifth of global oil supplies and significant LNG exports from Qatar and the UAE, has faced severe disruption amid the US-Iran conflict.

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Shipping risks, vessel delays and attacks have pushed insurance costs higher and sent crude prices soaring during periods of heightened tensions.

While Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline offers an alternative for some exports, its limited capacity cannot replace the massive volumes that normally transit through Hormuz.

At the same time, renewed Houthi threats in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait have disrupted traffic through the Red Sea, a critical gateway linking Asia and Europe via the Suez Canal.

Shipping companies have increasingly diverted vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, adding up to two weeks to voyage times while raising freight rates, fuel costs and insurance premiums.

A simultaneous disruption of both chokepoints would have far-reaching consequences.

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Hormuz is central to Gulf energy exports, while Bab el-Mandeb is vital for global container trade.

Together, any prolonged closure could tighten oil supplies, disrupt manufacturing, inflate consumer prices and strain already fragile supply chains.

The crisis has also intensified efforts to diversify trade routes. Projects such as China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor aim to reduce dependence on vulnerable maritime passages. However, geopolitical tensions, infrastructure gaps and regional instability continue to limit their effectiveness.

The growing focus on these strategic corridors underscores a broader shift in global geopolitics, where control over trade and energy routes is becoming as important as military power.

Analysts say long-term resilience will depend on diversified supply chains, stronger infrastructure and diplomatic efforts to prevent key maritime chokepoints from becoming prolonged flashpoints.

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