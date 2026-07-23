NTPC Green Shares Jump Nearly 6% After Strong Q1 Earnings — Key Details Inside

Shares of NTPC Green Energy Ltd. gained nearly 6% in early trade on Thursday, July 23, after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter.

The stock rose as much as 5.92% to hit an intraday high of Rs 96.71 per share. At 9:37 am, NTPC Green shares were trading at Rs 96.49, up 5.68%. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.47% at 76,391.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 119.93 on April 27, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 84.08 on February 2, 2026.

The rally came after NTPC Green Energy reported robust June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27) earnings.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 38.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 305 crore in the June quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 221 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q1FY26).

Its revenue from operations, or topline, surged 62.7% YoY to Rs 1,109 crore, crossing the Rs 1,100-crore mark for the first time, from Rs 680 crore a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 63.8% YoY to Rs 989 crore from Rs 604 crore. Therefore, EBITDA margin expanded to 89.3% from 88.7%, reflecting continued operational efficiency.

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