Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 24

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading near 23,647 indicating a negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The US and European index futures are trading in red during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures down 1.21%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 1.63%

Stock Market Today

The benchmarks extended losses for a fourth consecutive session, marking their longest losing streak since June 6, as higher Brent crude prices weighed on sentiment. The Nifty 50 fell 126.65 points, or 0.53%, to 23,869.60, while the Sensex declined 363.66 points, or 0.47%, to 76,391.39.

US Markets

Wall Street opened on a weak note on Thursday as heavy selling in tech shares weighed on benchmark indices, with the Nasdaq Composite falling the most after a sharp decline in Alphabet shares.

At 9:33 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite was down 437.11 points, or 1.70%, at 25,253.79, while the S&P 500 slipped 72.52 points, or 0.97%, to 7,426.44, according to real-time market data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also traded lower, shedding 535.16 points, or 1.02%, to 51,683.42 at 9:32 a.m. EDT.

Asian Stock Market

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower as investors grew skeptical that the billions being poured into the artificial intelligence buildout will generate adequate returns. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1%, with gauges in Japan and South Korea both dropping more than 2%. Hang Seng futures fell 1.3%, Japan's Topix fell 1.3%, as per Bloomberg.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 163.89 per dollar and the offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7767 per dollar. Japan's 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 2.785%, as per Bloomberg.

Commodity Check

Gold fell as escalating conflict in the Middle East continued to push up energy prices, fueling bets the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy to contain inflation. Bullion fell as much as 2.2% and traded near $4,050 an ounce, paring gains from the previous two days, as per Bloomberg.

Spot gold was down 1.9% to $4,050.06 an ounce as of 3:53 p.m. in New York. Silver fell 3.7% to $57.55 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also slid, as per Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For July 24: Can Nifty Slip Below 23,800? Here's What Analysts Expect

Earnings And Updates

Cyient Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 90% to Rs 104 crore versus Rs 54.8 crore QoQ

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,076 crore versus Rs 1,927 crore QoQ

Ebit up 20.1% to Rs 187 crore versus Rs 156 crore QoQ

Ebit margin at 9% versus 8.1% QoQ

Other income at Rs 7 crore versus Rs 27 crore QoQ

Q4 FY26 had a one-time loss of Rs 71 crore

Meesho Q1 (Consolidated)

Net loss at Rs 132.8 crore versus loss of Rs 289.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 48.3% to Rs 3,713 crore versus Rs 2,504 crore YoY

Ebitda loss at Rs 224.7 crore versus loss of Rs 264.4 crore YoY

To invest Rs 75 crore in arm Meesho Groceries

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q1

Net profit at Rs 75.2 crore versus Rs 35.3 crore YoY

Net NPA at 1.27% versus 4.21% QoQ

Gross NPA at 6.60% versus 6.55% QoQ

Provisions at Rs 36.7 crore versus Rs 62.1 crore YoY

Provisions at Rs 36.7 crore versus Rs 41.3 crore QoQ

NII up 28% to Rs 316 crore versus Rs 247 crore YoY

Spandana Sphoorty Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit at Rs 11.9 crore versus loss of Rs 360.2 crore YoY

Total income down 0.3% to Rs 303 crore versus Rs 304 crore YoY

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit at Rs 1,273 crore versus loss of Rs 221.3 crore QoQ

Total income up 27% to Rs 3,432 crore versus Rs 2,695 crore QoQ

NIIT Learning Systems Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 16.4% to Rs 57.4 crore versus Rs 49.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 25.2% to Rs 565 crore versus Rs 451 crore YoY

Ebitda up 2.8% to Rs 92.9 crore versus Rs 90.4 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 16.4% versus 20% YoY

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 44.7% to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 125 crore YoY

Revenue up 54% to Rs 1,310 crore versus Rs 851 crore YoY

Ebitda up 49.4% to Rs 302.4 crore versus Rs 202.4 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 23.1% versus 23.8% YoY

Indosolar Q1

Profit down 68.6% to Rs 36.6 crore versus Rs 116.8 crore YoY

Revenue down 64.9% to Rs 68.4 crore versus Rs 194.7 crore YoY

Ebitda down 23.8% to Rs 48.5 crore versus Rs 63.6 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 70.9% versus 32.7% YoY

Go Digit General Insurance Q1

Net profit down 37.5% to Rs 86.4 crore versus Rs 138 crore YoY

Total income up 8.3% to Rs 2,359 crore versus Rs 2,179 crore YoY

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Q1 (Consolidated)

Profit up 11.6% to Rs 135 crore versus Rs 121 crore YoY

Revenue up 11.4% to Rs 157.9 crore versus Rs 141.8 crore YoY

Ebitda up 13.5% to Rs 130.9 crore versus Rs 115.3 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 82.9% versus 81.3% YoY

Infosys Q1 (Consolidated)

Appoints Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate

To appoint Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO from April 1

Ebit up 4.3% to Rs 10,163 crore versus Rs 9,743 crore QoQ

Revenue up 3.9% to Rs 48,211 crore versus Rs 46,402 crore QoQ

Net profit down 8.6% to Rs 7,769 crore versus Rs 8,501 crore QoQ

Ebit margin at 21.08% versus 20.99% QoQ

Thyrocare Technologies Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 34% to Rs 52.2 crore versus Rs 38.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 24.3% to Rs 240 crore versus Rs 193 crore YoY

Ebitda up 33.8% to Rs 77.3 crore versus Rs 57.8 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 32.2% versus 29.9% YoY

International Gemmological Institute Q1 (Consolidated)

Profit up 31% to Rs 166 crore versus Rs 127 crore YoY

Revenue up 23.2% to Rs 371 crore versus Rs 301 crore YoY

Ebitda up 29% to Rs 224 crore versus Rs 173 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 60.3% versus 57.6% YoY

InterGlobe Aviation Q1 (Consolidated)

Loss at Rs 238 crore versus profit of Rs 2,176 crore YoY

Revenue up 19.9% to Rs 24,584 crore versus Rs 20,496 crore YoY

Ebitda down 37.5% to Rs 3,267 crore versus Rs 5,226 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 13.3% versus 25.5% YoY

Ebitdar down 34% to Rs 3,889 crore versus Rs 5,866 crore YoY

Ebitdar margin at 15.8% versus 28.6% YoY

Fineotex Chemical Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 54.8% to Rs 38.4 crore versus Rs 24.8 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 376.6 crore versus Rs 137.1 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 59.1 crore versus Rs 25.2 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 15.7% versus 18.4% YoY

IIFL Capital Services Q1 (Consolidated)

Profit up 60.5% to Rs 184.1 crore versus Rs 114.7 crore QoQ

Revenue up 10.2% to Rs 721 crore versus Rs 655 crore QoQ

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit at Rs 55 crore versus loss of Rs 13.8 crore YoY

Revenue up 12.6% to Rs 1,245 crore versus Rs 1,105 crore YoY

Ebitda up 90% to Rs 221.7 crore versus Rs 116.6 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 17.8% versus 10.6% YoY

Allied Blenders & Distillers Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit down 13% to Rs 49.2 crore versus Rs 56.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 6% to Rs 979 crore versus Rs 923 crore YoY

Ebitda up 3.5% to Rs 115.5 crore versus Rs 111.6 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 11.8% versus 12.1% YoY

Orient Cement Q1

Net profit up 40% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 55 crore QoQ

Revenue down 6.7% to Rs 604 crore versus Rs 647 crore QoQ

Ebitda up 33.3% to Rs 144 crore versus Rs 108 crore QoQ

Ebitda margin at 23.8% versus 16.7% QoQ

Seshaasai Technologies Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit down 26% to Rs 60.3 crore versus Rs 81.9 crore QoQ

Revenue down 6.9% to Rs 376 crore versus Rs 404 crore QoQ

Ebitda down 26.3% to Rs 87.2 crore versus Rs 118.3 crore QoQ

Ebitda margin at 23.2% versus 29.3% QoQ

Ramco Systems Q1 (Consolidated)

Net profit down 33.3% to Rs 60 lakh versus Rs 90 lakh YoY

Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 172.7 crore versus Rs 161.3 crore YoY

Ebitda down 12.8% to Rs 25.3 crore versus Rs 29 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 14.6% versus 18% YoY

Appoints Gayathri R as CFO

Route Mobile Q1 (Consolidated)

Profit up 17.7% to Rs 62.6 crore versus Rs 53.2 crore YoY

Revenue up 9.7% to Rs 1,151.5 crore versus Rs 1,050 crore YoY

Ebitda up 13.3% to Rs 105 crore versus Rs 93 crore YoY

Ebitda margin at 9.2% versus 8.9% YoY

To pay first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share

Earnings

ACC

Acutaas Chemicals

Apar Industries

Associated Alcohols & Breweries

Atul

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Container Corporation of India

CreditAccess Grameen

DCB Bank

Dalmia Bharat

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India)

Dr. Lal PathLabs

Ganesh Housing

Greenply Industries

Grindwell Norton

Hindustan Zinc

Jindal Steel

KFin Technologies

LMW

Laurus Labs

Lodha Developers

MosChip Technologies

NTPC

Neogen Chemicals

OneSource Specialty Pharma

REC

Rajratan Global Wire

Ramkrishna Forgings

RattanIndia Power

SAIL (Steel Authority of India)

SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Life Insurance Company

Sakar Healthcare

Sapphire Foods India

Shakti Pumps (India)

Share India Securities

Shriram Finance

Sterlite Technologies

Tata Consumer Products

The New India Assurance Company

V-Mart Retail

Welspun Corp

Wendt (India)

WPIL

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India

REC

Share India Securities

Container Corporation of India

Neogen Chemicals

NTPC

Shriram Finance

CreditAccess Grameen

Dalmia Bharat

Dr. Lal PathLabs

MosChip Technologies

The New India Assurance Company

Rajratan Global Wire

Ramkrishna Forgings

Tata Consumer Products

WPIL

Stocks In News

Patel Engineering: Company to provide Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia assistance to each deceased worker's family.

Company to provide Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia assistance to each deceased worker's family. Power Finance Corporation: approved to raise borrowing limits to Rs 9 lakh crore.

approved to raise borrowing limits to Rs 9 lakh crore. IREDA: J.V.N. Subramanyam appointed as Government Nominee Director on the company's board with immediate effect.

J.V.N. Subramanyam appointed as Government Nominee Director on the company's board with immediate effect. Coforge - Coforge launched Nuuron AI-OS for enterprises globally, with early adopter FDE programs already underway.

Coforge launched Nuuron AI-OS for enterprises globally, with early adopter FDE programs already underway. Indostar Capital Finance: Allotted 40,000 secured NCDs worth Rs 400 crore at 9.15%, maturing August and November 2028.

Allotted 40,000 secured NCDs worth Rs 400 crore at 9.15%, maturing August and November 2028. SEAMEC - signed diving agreement with HAL Offshore for SAMUDRA PRABHA services worth $9.42 million on July 23, 2026.

signed diving agreement with HAL Offshore for SAMUDRA PRABHA services worth $9.42 million on July 23, 2026. signed a July 23, 2026 diving agreement with HAL Offshore for SAMUDRA SEVAK services worth $9.96 million.

Deepak Nitrite - Executed guarantee for DOIL's $78.43 million term loan from Bank Muscat.

Executed guarantee for DOIL's $78.43 million term loan from Bank Muscat. Swiggy : Board approved a 49.5% cap on aggregate foreign ownership

: Board approved a 49.5% cap on aggregate foreign ownership CemIndia Projects - Board approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP/other modes.

Board approved raising up to Rs 5,000 crore via QIP/other modes. V.S.T. Tillers Tractors : The board appointed Shuba Kumar as an Independent Director for a five-year term, effective July 27 2026.

: The board appointed Shuba Kumar as an Independent Director for a five-year term, effective July 27 2026. Jai Corp: Operations at its Vasona plastic processing unit were suspended due to flooding caused by heavy rains.

Operations at its Vasona plastic processing unit were suspended due to flooding caused by heavy rains. Infosys : The board appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate until March 31 2027, with plans to appoint him CEO and Managing Director from April 1 2027.

: The board appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Designate until March 31 2027, with plans to appoint him CEO and Managing Director from April 1 2027. Cyient: The company agreed to acquire TAO Digital Solutions to strengthen its data, software engineering and AI capabilities, and completed the buyback of 64 lakh shares.

The company agreed to acquire TAO Digital Solutions to strengthen its data, software engineering and AI capabilities, and completed the buyback of 64 lakh shares. Aye Finance: The company approved issuance of up to Rs 220 crore of secured listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement, including a Rs20 crore greenshoe option.

The company approved issuance of up to Rs 220 crore of secured listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement, including a Rs20 crore greenshoe option. Spandana Sphoorty Financial : The board appointed Dipali Hemant Sheth as Non-Executive Chairperson.

: The board appointed Dipali Hemant Sheth as Non-Executive Chairperson. Vedanta Power, Vedanta Aluminium, Vedanta Iron & Steel, Hindzinc : The promoter group entered into a US$2.25 billion financing agreement under which encumbrances were created over Vedanta Power shares and certain restrictive covenants apply to the company.

The promoter group entered into a US$2.25 billion financing agreement under which encumbrances were created over Vedanta Power shares and certain restrictive covenants apply to the company. Orient Cement - Acquisition of 9.04% shareholding in the equity shares and cumulative convertible preference shares of Vena Energy KN Wind Power Private Limited.

Acquisition of 9.04% shareholding in the equity shares and cumulative convertible preference shares of Vena Energy KN Wind Power Private Limited. South Indian Bank - Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired an additional 1.47 crore shares, increasing its stake in the bank to 5.16% from 4.60% on July 21, 2026 through Open market operations.

- Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired an additional 1.47 crore shares, increasing its stake in the bank to 5.16% from 4.60% on July 21, 2026 through Open market operations. Servotech Renewable Power Systems - Detected an internal fraud involving two employees and an external entity involving alleged forgery of tax invoices and unauthorized removal of inventory; estimated impact is Rs 2-2.5 crore. a forensic audit is being initiated.

- Detected an internal fraud involving two employees and an external entity involving alleged forgery of tax invoices and unauthorized removal of inventory; estimated impact is Rs 2-2.5 crore. a forensic audit is being initiated. RailTel - Received North Central Railway order worth Rs 32.75 crore for railway signalling works; execution by Jan. 2028.

Received North Central Railway order worth Rs 32.75 crore for railway signalling works; execution by Jan. 2028. Crompton Greaves - Joint Commissioner partially allowed SGST demand; Rs 5.79 crore impact for FY20.

Joint Commissioner partially allowed SGST demand; Rs 5.79 crore impact for FY20. ITC - shareholders approved Hemant Bhargava's re-appointment as independent director for five years from 20 December 2026.

shareholders approved Hemant Bhargava's re-appointment as independent director for five years from 20 December 2026. Aye Finance - Approved private placement of NCDs up to Rs 220 crore at 9.75% for 24 months.

Approved private placement of NCDs up to Rs 220 crore at 9.75% for 24 months. JSW ENERGY - Ind-Ra affirmed JSW Energy (Utkal) loan rating and upgraded unsupported rating to IND AA-/Stable.

Ind-Ra affirmed JSW Energy (Utkal) loan rating and upgraded unsupported rating to IND AA-/Stable. Samvardhana Motherson - Company issued corporate guarantee to HDFC Bank for MECL's Rs 2.4 billion credit facility on July 23, 2026.

Company issued corporate guarantee to HDFC Bank for MECL's Rs 2.4 billion credit facility on July 23, 2026. Ultratech cement - Crisil assigned AAA/Stable to Rs 2,000 crore NCDs and reaffirmed existing ratings.

Crisil assigned AAA/Stable to Rs 2,000 crore NCDs and reaffirmed existing ratings. NTPC Green - 64.76 MW of 225 MW Khavda Solar PV Project declared commercial from July 24 2026.

- 64.76 MW of 225 MW Khavda Solar PV Project declared commercial from July 24 2026. Jubilant food - 95.27 million Optionally Convertible Preference Shares issued to Jubilant FoodWorks Lanka for LKR 666.9 million on July 22, 2026.

- 95.27 million Optionally Convertible Preference Shares issued to Jubilant FoodWorks Lanka for LKR 666.9 million on July 22, 2026. Krsnaa Diagnostics - Krsnaa Diagnostics signed Himachal Pradesh PPP agreement for CT scans at 34 health institutions, up from 12.

- Krsnaa Diagnostics signed Himachal Pradesh PPP agreement for CT scans at 34 health institutions, up from 12. Trident - Pardeep Kumar Markanday has been designated as Chief Executive Officer Yarn (Punjab and Madhya Pradesh)

Pardeep Kumar Markanday has been designated as Chief Executive Officer Yarn (Punjab and Madhya Pradesh) Blue Dart Express - Received GST show-cause notice for FY23 alleging excess ITC claim and under-declaration of ineligible ITC, involving tax demand of Rs 21.04 crore, interest of Rs 14.42 crore and penalty of Rs 2.10 crore; the company is evaluating and will respond to the notice.

- Received GST show-cause notice for FY23 alleging excess ITC claim and under-declaration of ineligible ITC, involving tax demand of Rs 21.04 crore, interest of Rs 14.42 crore and penalty of Rs 2.10 crore; the company is evaluating and will respond to the notice. KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration - Wholly owned subsidiary KRN HVAC Products received a domestic order worth Rs 50.87 crore (including Rs 7.76 crore IGST) for supply of heat exchanger coils.

- Wholly owned subsidiary KRN HVAC Products received a domestic order worth Rs 50.87 crore (including Rs 7.76 crore IGST) for supply of heat exchanger coils. Aurobindo Pharma - Wholly owned subsidiary Apitoria Pharma to acquire 80% stake in CRO business of A1 Biochem Group for $17 million; acquisition expands CRDMO capabilities and A1 Biochem reported FY26 revenue of Rs 102.44 crore.

- Wholly owned subsidiary Apitoria Pharma to acquire 80% stake in CRO business of A1 Biochem Group for $17 million; acquisition expands CRDMO capabilities and A1 Biochem reported FY26 revenue of Rs 102.44 crore. ACME Solar - operationalizes 3.62 GWh Battery Energy Storage System projects in Rajasthan

- operationalizes 3.62 GWh Battery Energy Storage System projects in Rajasthan HG Infra- Transferred remaining 51% stake in H.G. Raipur Visakhapatnam OD-5 Private Limited to Neo Infra fund.

Board Meetings

Fund Raising

Neogen Chemicals

NTPC

Shriram Finance

Share India Securities

Creditaccess Grameen

Spectrum Electrical Industries

Corporate Action

Abbott India - Special Dividend

Intellect Design Arena - Special Dividend

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals - Face Value Split

Central Mine Planning And Design Institute - Interim Dividend

Shyam Metalics and Energ – Interim dividend

Lock in Shares

Shadowfax Technologies: 6 month lock in, 259.8 million shares, 45% of total outstanding

Turtle mint fintech solutions: 1 month lock in, ; 13 million shares, 4% of total outstanding

IPO Listings

Caliber Mining & Logistics: operates a massive fleet of earth-moving equipment to extract coal and remove overburden (dirt and rock), IPO Listing on 24th July, Price Lower Band Rs. 402, Price Upper Band Rs. 424.

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Category Subscription (x) QIB 240.71x NII 267.36x Retail 41.15x Total 146.64x

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Bulk And Block Deals

AGIIL

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd sold 23,104 shares at Rs 320.46 per share.

Thakkar Nileshkumar Farshuram HUF bought 9.51 lakh shares at Rs 320.33 per share.

Asiantiles

Junomoneta Finsol Pvt Ltd bought 11,769 shares at Rs 49.29 per share.

Bluestone

HRTI Pvt Ltd bought 29,559 shares at Rs 772.11 per share.

Junomoneta Finsol Pvt Ltd sold 4,034 shares at Rs 780.69 per share.

QE Securities LLP bought 5,258 shares at Rs 773.56 per share.

Gandhar

Arham Share Pvt Ltd sold 2.41 lakh shares at Rs 281.92 per share.

Setu Securities Pvt Ltd sold 99,995 shares at Rs 283.41 per share.

Societe Generale bought 6.84 lakh shares at Rs 280.93 per share.

Yuga Stocks and Commodities Pvt Ltd bought 49,990 shares at Rs 281.58 per share.

Huhtamaki

Junomoneta Finsol Pvt Ltd sold 16,259 shares at Rs 308.06 per share.

QE Securities LLP sold 20,934 shares at Rs 305.11 per share.

Indothai

Onix Renewable Ltd sold 5.32 lakh shares at Rs 218.19 per share.

Lotusdev

Mansukh Securities & Finance Ltd bought 3.25 lakh shares at Rs 171.82 per share.

Motisons

Arihant Capital Markets Ltd sold 2.82 lakh shares at Rs 14.05 per share.

OFSS

Graviton Research Capital LLP sold 3,900 shares at Rs 10,690.51 per share.

Oswal Pumps

VQ Fastercap Fund sold 5.98 lakh shares at Rs 343.61 per share.

Route

Anupama Shetty bought 759 shares at Rs 630.19 per share.

IMC India Securities Pvt Ltd bought 79,201 shares at Rs 622.86 per share.

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 1.48 lakh shares at Rs 627.54 per share.

Tanla

Rajdipkumar Chandrakant Gupta bought 8 lakh shares at Rs 635.42 per share.

Wakefit

QE Securities LLP bought 15,268 shares at Rs 149.57 per share.

CIE India

HDFC Mutual Fund bought and sold 71 lakh shares at Rs 418.50 per share.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5% - Panacea Biotec Limited

Price band change from 20% to 10% - Elitecon International Limited

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Cyient DLM

Huhtamaki India

MPS

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

GNG Electronics

AGM

Wendt

Newgen Software

Poonwalla Fin

CG Power

Grindwell Norto

NOCIL

ZFCVINDIA

LMW

Indo Thai Secu

Pace Digitek

Kitex Garments

Alok Industries

Ujjivan Small

G R Infra

Clean Max Envir

Geojit

Magellanic

JSW Steel

Rajratan Global

IIFL Finance

Indus Infra Trust

F&O Cues

Nifty July Futures is down 0.43% to Rs. 23886 at a premium of Rs. 17.

Maximum Call OI at 25000 strike and Maximum Put OI at 23000 strike.

Stocks Under Ban - None

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