Five Stocks to Buy Today: Nuvama Wealth, Samvardhana Motherson, Manappuram Finance, And More | July 24

Market experts have identified five stocks that traders may consider buying today based on technical indicators and prevailing price trends. The recommendations include Nuvama Wealth Management, Samvardhana Motherson International, Manappuram Finance, India Glycols and Lloyds Metals and Energy.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,944.00)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager of Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has recommended buying Nuvama Wealth Management at the market price of around Rs 1,940. He has suggested maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 1,900 and has set a target price of Rs 2,000.

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has also given a buy recommendation on the stock. He has advised investors to buy Nuvama Wealth Management in the Rs 1,925-Rs 1,947 range, with a stop-loss at Rs 1,799 and a target price of Rs 2,250.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. (CMP: Rs 146.05)

Nilesh Jain, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at Centrum Finverse, has recommended buying shares of Samvardhana Motherson International. Jain has suggested a stop-loss at Rs 140 and a target price of Rs 155.50.

Manappuram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 353.20)

Nilesh Jain has also recommended buying Manappuram Finance shares. The technical analyst has placed the stop-loss at Rs 344 and set a target price of Rs 369.

India Glycols Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,171.00)

Osho Krishan has recommended buying India Glycols shares in the Rs 1,160-Rs 1,170 price range. He has suggested maintaining a stop-loss at Rs1,130. The stock has been given an initial target of Rs 1,220 and a higher target of Rs 1,245.

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,940.00)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Lloyds Metals and Energy shares in the Rs 1,910-Rs 1,930 range. Sarvade has advised traders to maintain a stop-loss at Rs 1,789 and has set a target price of Rs 2,222.

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