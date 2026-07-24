IEX Shares In Focus After Q1 Profit Rises 11.6%, Revenue Surges

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) shares will be in focus after the company reported growth in profit and revenue for the first quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 121.94 apiece on NSE on Thursday, declining 1.25% from its previous close.

Investors will now watch the movement in IEX shares following the June quarter earnings announcement, with revenue growth, profitability and margin trends likely to remain key factors for the stock.

IEX Q1 Results At A Glance

IEX's consolidated net profit rose 11.6% year-on-year to Rs 135 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 121 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 11.4% to Rs 157.9 crore from Rs 141.8 crore in the year-ago period.

The exchange also reported stronger operating performance during the quarter.

The pace of Ebitda growth was higher than revenue growth during the quarter, reflecting an improvement in operating profitability.

Also Read: IEX Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12% As Margins Expand Further

IEX EBITDA Margin Expands

IEX's EBITDA margin expanded to 82.9% in the June quarter from 81.3% in the corresponding quarter last year, an improvement of 160 basis points.

The higher margin, coupled with double-digit growth in revenue and profit, highlighted the company's stronger operating performance during the quarter.

IEX Stock Performance

The stock has been down for a prolonged period and lost around 8.25% since the beginning of 2026.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 23.27 times, while its market cap at the end of the previous trading session stood at Rs 10,913.4 crore.

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, IndiGo, NTPC, SAIL, Swiggy, IEX, Meesho

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