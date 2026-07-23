IEX Q1 Results: Profit Rises 12% As Margins Expand Further

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. (IEX) reported higher first-quarter earnings, driven by growth in revenue and stronger operating performance, reflecting resilient business momentum amid changing dynamics in India's power market.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 135 crore for the quarter ended June, up 11.6% from Rs 121 crore a year earlier.

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Revenue from operations increased 11.4% year-on-year to Rs 157.9 crore, compared with Rs 141.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting resilient business momentum.

Operating performance also strengthened during the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13.5% to Rs 130.9 crore, up from Rs 115.3 crore a year ago.

The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 82.9%, from 81.3% in the year-ago period, indicating improved operational efficiency and continued cost discipline even as the exchange maintained healthy revenue growth.

The quarterly performance underscores IEX's ability to sustain profitability through its asset-light business model, with margins remaining among the highest in the financial services and exchange industry.

The results come at a time when India's electricity market continues to evolve, supported by rising power demand, increasing renewable energy integration and a gradual shift toward market-based electricity trading.

IEX remains the country's dominant power exchange, facilitating the trading of electricity and related market instruments across multiple segments.

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Investors will be watching management's commentary on electricity trading volumes, market share, regulatory developments and the demand outlook for the rest of the financial year, as these will be key indicators of IEX's growth trajectory in the quarters ahead.

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