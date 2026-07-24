'Trump Will Pay Heavier Price': Iran Rejects Ceasefire Deal, Warns US Over Mindless Aggression

Iran has rejected a ceasefire proposal put forward by Donald Trump and delivered to Tehran by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi even as the US President threatened to escalate the war and target the country's critical infrastructure.

The Rejected Proposal

The New York Times reported that details of the ceasefire proposal were not immediately clear, though Iranian officials described it as the only offer on the table and said Tehran was not interested in a temporary deal that left the question of control over the Strait of Hormuz unresolved.

Al-Zaidi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Minister of Foreign Affairs during the visit, the outlet reported.

Araghchi told Iranian state television that Iran and Iraq had mutual economic, political and security interests and close ties, and that the visit was significant given the current regional circumstances, adding that Tehran and Washington already had enough mediators and that the problem was America's outlook, which is illogical, greedy and controlling.

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Araghchi's Warning On X

Separately, in a post on X on Friday, Araghchi wrote, "Compromised individuals in the U.S. administration are burying their heads in the sand. They ignore the realities on the ground and seem focused only on 2028. The mindless aggression they advocate will only ensure that POTUS pays heavier price for deal he's trying to achieve."

Escalation Risk

ALSO READ: Trump Says Close To Ordering Massive Iran Attack; 'Israel Will Join In 2 Mins When Asked'

American forces had bombed Iranian military bases and infrastructure including railroads, airports, bridges and seaports, while Iran had launched ballistic missile and drone strikes on US military targets in the Middle East.

Officials cited by the newspaper said Iran's armed forces were preparing for the war to expand should Trump strike Tehran.

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