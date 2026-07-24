Paper Leaks May Invite Longer Jail, Bigger Fines As Centre Plans Tougher Anti-Paper Leak Law

The central government is planning to enforce strict laws against paper leaks and cheating, with amendments likely to increase both jail terms and monetary penalties for offenders.

The move comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late-night video message promising further action, sources told NDTV, amid ongoing student protests over the NEET paper leak issue.

Sources also said the government is planning amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to strengthen it, with a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday afternoon likely to approve the proposed changes.

What May Change

According to the sources, a provision for setting up fast-track courts to try paper leak cases may be added to the law, after PM Modi said on Thursday morning that he had directed the setting up of such courts.

The amendments are also likely to raise both jail terms and monetary penalties for those involved in paper leaks.

Under the current law, those convicted face three to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh, while service providers who fail to report a possible offence can be fined up to Rs 1 crore. In cases of organised crime, the punishment is five to ten years' imprisonment with a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

Following Cabinet approval, the Amendment Bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session.

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LoP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Video

Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday claimed there have been 150 paper leaks over the last ten years with zero convictions.

As protests over the alleged NEET paper leak intensified, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a viral video, "Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families."

"That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months," he added, asserting that "the culprits have been caught and are in jail."

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Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to conduct the exams immediately," noting that the government had used its full power to arrange exams for at least 22 lakh students.

On the fast-track courts, Modi said, "I gave instructions to the departments for the fast-track court. Today, the departments worked hard and gave me the approval late at night. Tomorrow, there will be a discussion in the Cabinet... And from Monday, when the second week of Parliament starts, we will try to get that Bill passed as soon as possible."

Reacting to the video, Gandhi reiterated that students want Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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