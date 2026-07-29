'Football Belongs To Fans, Not Investors': Massive Outrage Over FIFA Plan To Sell World Cup Stake

FIFA has unveiled a controversial proposal to invite private equity investment into the commercial arm of international football, prompting fierce opposition from governing bodies, politicians and senior figures across the sport.

The governing body plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new semi-private subsidiary that would manage the broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing rights for the FIFA World Cup, Women's World Cup and the expanded FIFA Club World Cup.

Valued at $20 billion, FFE would initially see FIFA sell a 21% minority stake to private investors, raising about $4.2 billion. Under the longer-term proposal, FIFA would retain a controlling 51% stake while private investors and member associations could collectively own up to 49%. FIFA is also proposing increased development funding and a small equity stake for each of its 211 member associations to secure backing for the plan.

Although FIFA says governance of the sport will remain under its control, critics fear private investors will push for greater commercial returns through bigger tournaments, higher ticket prices, more lucrative broadcasting deals and an increasingly congested football calendar.

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UEFA Leads Opposition

UEFA issued a strongly-worded statement rejecting the proposal.

"This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross.

"The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade... None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell."

UEFA is reportedly seeking legal advice on whether the proposal could breach existing agreements governing international football. The football body will also hold an emergency meeting to discuss boycotting the World Cup if Gianni Infantino pushes ahead with plans to sell off part of FIFA to private investors

Political And Football Figures Speak Out

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham also raised his opposition to this plan, critisicing FIFA's proposal, saying:

"Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands... The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never FIFA's to sell.

Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out.

Football belongs to the fans. It always has, and it always will."

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter questioned the direction of the governing body under Gianni Infantino.

La Liga president Javier Tebas launched a scathing attack on FIFA president Gianni Infantino, accusing him of using promises of billions of dollars in development funding to secure support from member associations while paving the way for private investors to acquire stakes in FIFA's commercial rights. Tebas argued that football's future was being leveraged for political gain rather than genuine reform.

"It doesn't seem like a reform. It seems like an electoral campaign financed with the future of football. Development cannot be used to buy votes or silences. The competitions and commercial rights of FIFA are not the personal patrimony of Infantino.

Whoever mixes politics, discipline, money, and power without transparency cannot lead anything.

Infantino is not the solution to FIFA's governance. He is the problem.

We are venturing deeper into the Iceberg and what remains to surface." The La Liga president posted on X.

Fans Join Backlash

The proposal has also sparked widespread criticism from supporters, many of whom argue that football's biggest competitions should remain under the stewardship of the sport rather than private investors. Others have compared the move to the failed European Super League, warning that commercial interests are increasingly taking precedence over fans.

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