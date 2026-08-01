FCNR(B) Deposits Drive $40.8 Billion Forex Inflows Under RBI Swap Scheme

The Reserve Bank of India's concessional swap facility for foreign currency inflows has attracted total inflows of $40.82 billion as of July 31, 2026, led primarily by Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) FCNR(B) deposits.

In a press release by the RBI, dated June 5, 2026, the central bank announced that it was going to mobilise significant foreign exchange inflows through FCNR(B) deposits, Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs), which was operationalised on June 8, 2026.

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FCNR(B) Deposits Lead Inflows

Data received from authorised dealer banks showed that FCNR(B) deposits accounted for $36.73 billion of the total inflows, making up the bulk of funds mobilised under the scheme.

Meanwhile, OFCBs contributed $2.58 billion, while ECBs stood at $1.52 billion, taking the cumulative inflows under the facility to $40.82 billion as of July 31.

Facility Available till September and December

The central bank said the concessional swap facility for fresh FCNR(B) deposits will be open until Sept. 30, 2026, while the window for OFCBs and ECBs will continue until December 31, 2026.

The scheme was introduced to encourage foreign currency inflows and support the country's foreign exchange reserves.

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