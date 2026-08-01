Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly In India, Predicted XIs, Match Details

Manchester United continue their preparations for the 2026-27 season with a pre-season clash against Atletico Madrid at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm on Saturday. The fixture is the Red Devils' third outing of the summer and another opportunity for Michael Carrick to assess his squad before the Premier League campaign begins later this month.

Carrick's start to life as Manchester United's permanent head coach began with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham. However, United responded emphatically by thrashing Rosenborg BK 5-0 in Norway. Shea Lacey, Joshua Zirkzee, Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass and Ethan Williams all found the net in an encouraging display as the Red Devils bounced back in style.

Manchester United have also reinforced their midfield during the summer. Andrey Santos has arrived from Chelsea to add steel in the centre of the park, while experienced Premier League midfielder Youri Tielemans has joined from Aston Villa. Goalkeeper Karl Darlow has also been signed to strengthen the squad, although several first-team stars remain unavailable following the FIFA World Cup.

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Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, opened their pre-season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Getafe. January signing Ademola Lookman scored a brace, while Arnau Ortiz and Obed Vargas also scored as Diego Simeone's side made an impressive start to their preparations.

Simeone enters his 15th season in charge of Atletico after leading the club to a fourth-place finish in La Liga and a Copa del Rey final appearance last term. The Spaniards have strengthened with the arrivals of Kang-in Lee, Morten Hjulmand and Alejandro Grimaldo, although similar to United, a number of World Cup participants are still being eased back into the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Match Details And Timing

Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM IST.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XIs

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tom Heaton; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Ayodeji Heaven, Luke Shaw; Mason Mount, Andrey Santos; Bryan Mbeumo, Shea Lacey, Patrick Dorgu; Joshua Zirkzee.

Atletico Madrid (4-3-3): Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Koke, Morten Hjulmand, Martín; Rodrigo Mendoza, Ademola Lookman, Cubo..

Will There Be Live Telecast Of Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid?

The Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid pre-season friendly will not be televised live in India.

How To Watch Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the match live on FanCode by purchasing a match pass or an eligible subscription, with streaming available through the FanCode website and mobile application.

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