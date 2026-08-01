Asiatic Lion Rescued After Getting Trapped In Spiked Gate In Gujarat's Junagadh

In a swift and timely operation, forest officials on Saturday rescued a young Asiatic lion after it got trapped and injured while trying to jump over a spiked iron gate in Gujarat's Junagadh city, officials said.

State Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia shared a video of the harrowing rescue on X, praising the forest department's prompt response.

In the video, the big cat is seen hanging upside down from the spiked iron gate, with a bleeding hind leg.

"In the early hours of the day, a lion, aged around one to two years, got trapped in an iron gate while attempting to jump over it in the Grofed area of the city," Deputy Conservator of Forests Akshay Joshi said.

After being alerted, teams from the Junagadh Forest Department and the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden rushed to the spot and safely rescued the animal in keeping with standard precautions and expert rescue procedures, he said in a statement.

The lion was later shifted to the Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, where expert veterinarians are attending to it, he said.

The prompt and coordinated response ensured timely treatment to the injured big cat and helped avert a potentially life-threatening situation, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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