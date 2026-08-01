Barapullah Phase-III Corridor Completed After Decade-Long Delay, Opening Expected In August

The long-delayed Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor in Delhi has been completed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and is expected to open for public use this month, marking the end of a project that faced nearly a decade of delays and multiple missed deadlines.

The PWD has completed all major civil works, including the final deck slab casting, viaduct construction, safety installations, lighting, and other finishing works. The department has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to finalise the date for the formal inauguration, which is expected to take place in August 2026, according to reports.

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Improved Connectivity Between East and South Delhi

The 3.5-km elevated corridor will provide a signal-free connection between Mayur Vihar Phase-I in East Delhi and AIIMS in South Delhi through Sarai Kale Khan. Once operational, the route is expected to reduce travel time between East and South Delhi to around 15 minutes while easing congestion on major roads.

The corridor will allow commuters to bypass heavily congested stretches, including NH-24, the DND Flyway, Ring Road, and the Sarai Kale Khan junction, improving traffic movement towards central Delhi.

Delays and Rising Costs

The project was approved in 2014, with construction beginning in 2015 and an initial completion target of 2017. However, it faced prolonged delays due to land acquisition issues, contractual disputes, technical challenges, environmental clearances, and administrative hurdles.

The project also faced difficulties during the final stages, including supply disruptions of construction materials and seasonal labor shortages. Due to the prolonged delay, the project cost increased significantly from the original estimate of Rs 964 crore to around Rs 1,330 crore, with other estimates placing the revised cost at approximately Rs 1,635 crore, as per Hindustan Times.

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Relief for Daily Commuters

After years of delays, over 400 workers were deployed during the final phase to complete the remaining works. The corridor is expected to reduce dependence on congested surface roads and provide smoother movement for thousands of daily commuters.

The Delhi government is also coordinating the inauguration of the Barapullah Phase-III corridor along with another completed infrastructure project, the Mukarba Chowk underpass.

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