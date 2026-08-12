Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Schedule, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Australia and Bangladesh will battle in a two-match Test series starting Aug. 13, 2026, in Darwin. Bangladesh will play a Test in Australia for the first time since 2003, ending a 23-year wait., with the opening fixture taking place at Marrara Stadium before moving to Mackay for the second Test.

Australia Playing XI for 1st Test

Pat Cummins has confirmed the starting line-up for tomorrow's first test against Bangladesh.

Australia XI: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood trumps Boland to make it to the playing XI, whereas Australia persist with Cameron Green and Beau Webster as the all-rounder options.

Earlier, the hosts had named a formidable 13-player squad boosted by the return of captain Pat Cummins, quick Josh Hazlewood, and veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon.

The star trio managed just three Test appearances between them during an injury-hit home summer but have been passed fit following extensive rehabilitation programmes.

Fast bowler Scott Boland is also included, though Michael Neser misses out despite his impressive Ashes campaign. With Usman Khawaja having retired following Australia's 4-1 Ashes victory in January, selectors face key decisions on the top and middle order, with Cameron Green, Beau Webster, and Josh Inglis in contention.

Bangladesh Team News

Bangladesh received a major boost of their own with wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das added to their squad after recovering from a calf injury sustained in June. Litton missed Bangladesh's series against Zimbabwe but returned following a match-winning 126 and 69 against Pakistan in his last Test outing. A day ahead of the beginning of the first Test, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto confirmed that Litton Das will play the first test match.

Najmul Hossain Shanto leads a 16-player touring group that includes recalled all-rounder Soumya Sarkar, though pacemen Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam miss out through injury.

The two-Test series will be played in Darwin and Mackay, with both matches starting early morning in India. Here's the complete schedule, match timings, squads, and where to watch the Bangladesh tour of Australia live.

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Aug. 13–17, 2026 1st Test Marrara Stadium, Darwin 6 a.m. Aug. 22–26, 2026 2nd Test Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay 5:30 a.m.

1st Test: Marrara Stadium, Darwin

2nd Test: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Live Telecast

The Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026 will be teelcast live on the Star Sports network.

Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Australia vs Bangladesh Test Series 2026 will be available on JioHotstar app and website

Bangladesh Tour Of Australia 2026: Squads

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster

Bangladesh Squad for 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das

World Test Championship Current Standings (2025–2027 Cycle)

Australia currently lead the WTC standings, while Bangladesh are near the bottom after two Tests. The series therefore gives Australia a chance to strengthen their position and Bangladesh an opportunity to revive their campaign.

Australia will look to continue their dominance at home, while Bangladesh aim to secure a historic Test victory on Australian soil when the two-match series begins in Darwin on Aug. 13.

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