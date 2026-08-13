Tata Motors PV Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. has informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Aug. 13 to consider and approve the company's financial results for the first quarter ended June 30.

Key areas of focus include domestic volume growth, EV adoption, margins, commodity costs, product mix and the demand outlook.

Here's everything you need to know about Tata Motors PV Ltd.'s Q1FY27 results schedule.

Also Read: Tata Motors PV Slides 4% After N Chandrasekaran Steps Down As Tata Sons' Chairman

Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 21, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (formerly Tata Motors Limited) announced that the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, to consider and approve the audited standalone and unaudited consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company will host an investor and analyst conference call at 6:30 p.m. IST on Thursday, Aug. 13, to discuss its Q1 FY27 results.

During the conference call, the senior management of the company and Jaguar Land Rover, its wholly owned subsidiary will discuss the financial performance and operational highlights for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch

Investors will closely watch these key metrics when Tata Motors PV reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Domestic PV volumes and market share

EV volumes, mix and profitability

ASP and product mix

EBITDA/EBIT margins

Commodity costs

New model launches

Order/booking pipeline

JLR performance

Capex

FY27 outlook

Tata Motors PV Share Price Performance

Shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles have remained under pressure over the longer term. Investors will track the stock's performance ahead of the company's Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 13.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of around Rs 294 to Rs 448 on the NSE.

Also Read: Tata Motors Defies Selloff, Shares Climb Ahead Of Q1 Results

Tata Motors PV Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

Revenue up 7.2% at Rs 1,05,236 crore versus Rs 98,124 crore

Net profit down 31.7% at Rs 5,631 crore versus Rs 8,185 crore

Ebitda down 21.7% at Rs 11,212 crore versus Rs 14,498 crore

Ebitda margin at 10.7% versus 14.8%

One-time gain of Rs 110 crore in Q4

To pay dividend of Rs 3 per share

Jaguar Land Rover Key Q4 Highlights:

Revenue down 11.1% at £6.9 billion versus £7.76 billion (YoY)

Ebitda margin at 14% for the fourth quarter

To reduce breakeven volumes towards 300,000 units in 2 years

To focus on £1.7 billion from enterprise missions

Focused on reducing breakeven volumes In FY27

To launch New Range Rover Electric, Jaguar in FY27

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