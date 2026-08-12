New York, New Jersey Proclaim August 15 As India Independence Day

New York and New Jersey have officially proclaimed August 15, 2026, as India Independence Day, recognising India's 80th Independence Day and the significant contributions of the Indian-American community in both states.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill issued separate proclamations declaring August 15 as “India Independence Day” in their respective states. The announcements were welcomed by the Consulate General of India in New York, which expressed gratitude to the two governors through posts on X.

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“We express our sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Governor @MikieSherrill for proclaiming August 15, 2026, as ‘Indian Independence Day' in New Jersey."

The proclamations highlighted the contributions of the Indian-American community across several fields, including education, healthcare, technology, research, business, public service and civic leadership. In New York, the community was also recognised for its role in strengthening the state's cultural, economic and civic life.

The post for New York reads, “New York joins in celebrating India's 80th Independence Day with a special recognition of the enduring bonds between India and the United States. We express our sincere gratitude to Hon'ble Governor @GovKathyHochul for proclaiming August 15, 2026, as ‘India Independence Day' across New York State. The proclamation celebrates India's journey of independence and the democratic values shared by India and the United States. It recognises the significant contributions of the Indian-American community to the cultural, economic and civic life of the Empire State.”

The proclamations recognised India's freedom struggle and its emphasis on nonviolent resistance, truth, self-discipline and moral courage. They also highlighted democratic principles including justice, equality and human dignity.

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The development comes as India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026. Independence Day celebrations across the US are also expected to serve as occasions for cross-cultural harmony and multigenerational community gatherings.

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