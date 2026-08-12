Gemini App Surpasses 1 Billion Monthly Users, Becomes Google’s Fastest-Growing Product

Google's artificial intelligence Gemini app has officially crossed the milestone of 1 billion monthly users, its is a major growth benchmark making it the fastest-growing product in the company's history.

Google has released an official statement saying that several trends showing how users are increasingly integrating Gemini into their daily lives. Gemini is also expanding beyond traditional text-based interactions. According to Google, one in five Gemini Live interactions now involves more than voice, with users relying on live camera feeds and screen sharing for real-time assistance.

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Voice interaction has emerged as a major part of that growth, with 63% of users now speaking directly to Gemini. The company said the number of “voice-only” users is also increasing, while busy parents are 43% more likely to use voice features for everyday tasks.

Students are also frequently using attachments in their interactions. Google said 38% of school-related requests include an attachment, highlighting the growing use of Gemini for analysing and working with educational materials.

Sundar Pichai also congratulated the app while posting on X, "1B+ people are now using @Geminiapp every month to spark new ideas and get things done. It's our fastest growing product ever, and our 14th to hit the 1B-user mark. Kudos to @JoshWoodward & the entire Gemini team, and thank you to everyone who has been on this journey with us - much more to come!"

The platform's creative capabilities are gaining traction as well. Gemini now generates more than 150 million images every day, while its ability to handle images, video and audio in one place is helping small businesses create marketing materials and other content.

On Android, Gemini can automate actions across more than 40 popular apps, enabling users to perform tasks such as booking rides and making restaurant reservations.

Apple users are increasingly adopting the platform too, with more than 100 million active users on iOS. Google also said macOS power users submit prompts roughly twice as frequently as users on other platforms.

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Google said its focus remains on making Gemini a more personal, proactive and powerful AI assistant as it works towards reaching its next billion users.

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