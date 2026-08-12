From Vodafone Idea, Bosch To MRF: Check Motilal Oswal's Ratings, Target Prices On Seven Stocks After Q1

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Motilal Oswal Report

Vodafone Idea, Bosch, Triveni Turbine, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, EPL, Anant Raj and MRF are in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter performances.

The brokerage remains Buy on Triveni Turbine, EPL and Anant Raj, Neutral on Vodafone Idea, Bosch and Amara Raja, while retaining a Sell call on MRF.

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Target prices were raised for Vodafone Idea, Bosch and Amara Raja after their quarterly updates, while Triveni Turbine's target was cut following weaker-than-expected margins.

EPL, Anant Raj and MRF saw no rating changes, with the brokerage maintaining its respective investment stance.

Vodafone Idea: Neutral; TP Raised To Rs 11

Motilal Oswal reiterated its Neutral rating on Vodafone Idea and raised the target price to Rs 11 after Q1 FY27 performance came in ahead of estimates. Pre-Ind AS EBITDA rose 13.5% YoY to Rs 2,480 crore, aided by an improving subscriber mix and lower network operating expenses, while customer ARPU increased to Rs 195.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Mrf Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Vodafone Idea Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Bosch Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Amara Raja Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Triveni Turbine Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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