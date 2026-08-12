Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Day 14 Collection: Tom Holland Starrer Keeps Going Strong, Mints This Amount

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its theatrical run with audiences turning up across different languages and regions. The film has maintained a strong presence at the box office since its release, while its latest day shows a noticeable change in the number of shows and overall occupancy.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Day 14 Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has collected Rs 3.64 crore net in India on Day 14. The film is currently running across 10,112 shows and has recorded an overall occupancy of 39.6%.

With the Day 14 collection added, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 435.19 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 520.25 crore. The final Day 14 figures are yet to be reported, so the live numbers could change.

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Language-Wise Collection On Day 14

Sacnilk reports that the Hindi version recorded the highest collection among the listed languages on Day 14, earning Rs 1.57 crore live from 5,070 shows at 67.0% occupancy.

The English version collected Rs 1.80 crore live across 4,168 shows, with an occupancy of 12.0%. Meanwhile, the Tamil version earned Rs 18 lakh live from 489 shows, recording 14.0% occupancy. The Telugu version contributed Rs 9 lakh live from 385 shows, with an occupancy of 11.0%.

Two-Week Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, the film recorded Rs 334.75 crore during its first week. It continued its run in the second week with collections of Rs 15 crore on Day 9, Rs 31 crore on Day 10, Rs 34.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 7.60 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.50 crore on Day 13, and Rs 3.64 crore live on Day 14.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a superhero film from the Marvel franchise featuring Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The movie continues Spider-Man's story and brings the web-slinging superhero back to the big screen in a new adventure. The film has been released across multiple languages in India, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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