Delhi's Electricity Bills Set To Get Costlier Due To Extra Surcharge — Here's What's Changing

National capital's power regulator DERC has allowed three discoms to charge an additional fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) of over 7-8% for June, impacting electricity consumers in the city.

The additional surcharge will be over and above the capped 10% FPPAS, and it will be included in the next billing cycle for consumers. The surcharge is now revised on a monthly basis by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The power discoms, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited), BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) and TPDDL (Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited), through their separate representations, sought relaxation on the ground that the actual power purchase cost for June increased "significantly" as compared to the approved base power purchase cost.

Seeking relaxation, the discoms claimed FPPAS for June at the rate of 31.64%, 24.02% and 23.71%, respectively.

The Commission, in its August 10 order, said that the discoms will be permitted to recover an additional surcharge of 7.94% (BRPL), 7.43% (BYPL) and 8.50% (TPDDL) for June.

Accordingly, the total FPPAS permitted to be recovered is 17.94%in the case of BRPL, 17.43% in the case of BYPL and 18.50% in the case of TPDDL, said the order. The additional FPPAS has been allowed to enable power discoms to recover at least the reasonable part of the increase in the power purchase cost, the DERC order added.

The FPPAS, determined by the regulatory commissions, is employed to pass the changes in fuel and power procurement costs to the consumers. The surcharge is a percentage of the fixed charge and energy charge (units consumed) components of the electricity bill.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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