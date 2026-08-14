Alina Habba To Steven Cheung: Who Could Be Trump's New Press Secretary After Karoline Leavitt?

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, will step down at the end of August to spend more time with her family, opening a scramble among President Donald Trump's allies to succeed her.

Leavitt announced her exit on X, saying she was grateful for the "honour and adventure of a lifetime."

Trump has not yet named a replacement, though several contenders are already being discussed within and around the administration.

Habba, Boyle Named Early Frontrunners

Sources close to the administration told The New York Post that former acting US Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba and Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle are drawing serious attention.

Habba, a one-time personal lawyer to Trump, previously served in the West Wing before her attorney appointment. Boyle has covered Trump since 2015 and is viewed favourably by allies close to the president, The Post reported.

Scott Jennings Emerges As Pick

CNN commentator Scott Jennings is currently considered among the frontrunners, according to The Daily Beast, which cited sources familiar with the process.

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Jennings, who previously worked in George W Bush's administration and advised Senator Mitch McConnell, sidestepped questions about his own candidacy on CNN, instead praising Leavitt as among the best press secretaries in three decades.

Kelly, Cheung, Budowich Among Insiders

Principal deputy press secretary Anna Kelly and communications director Steven Cheung are also being considered, The Hill and Western Journal reported. Deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich, who has driven changes to the White House press pool, is another internal name in circulation.

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Other Names In The Mix

Katie Miller, wife of former Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller; former Arizona candidate Kari Lake; US Chief of Protocol Monica Crowley; and longtime Trump adviser Jason Miller have also been floated, according to multiple US outlets.

A source close to Trump told CNN that the president may prefer someone "less of a celebrity" than Leavitt, who built a large public following during her tenure, while stressing that the role demands extensive preparation for daily briefings.

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