Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 15: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Global crude oil prices rose on Friday, Aug 14, with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate gaining from the previous session. Brent crude futures closed at $88.52 a barrel, up $1.45, or 1.67%, from $87.07 a barrel on Aug 13. WTI crude futures ended at $82.40 a barrel, rising $1.15, or 1.42%, from $81.25 a barrel in the previous session. The gains came as oil markets remained sensitive to geopolitical developments and potential risks to global supplies.

Even though crude prices surged in the global market yesterday, domestic oil marketing companies have kept the prices unchanged on Aug. 15, 2026.

Petrol prices on August 15

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.51/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.21/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.77/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.43/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 111.68/litre

Diesel prices on August 15

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.82/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.83litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.55/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.58/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 99.56/litre

India Cuts Fuel Export Taxes

India has reduced windfall taxes on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel, effective Saturday, Aug. 15. The export duty on diesel has been cut to Rs 24 per litre from Rs 25.5, while the petrol export duty has been removed entirely, falling to zero from Rs 3.5 per litre. The duty on aviation turbine fuel has also been reduced to Rs 19.5 per litre from Rs 22 per litre. The government revises these levies every fortnight based on international crude oil and petroleum product prices.

What Drives Petrol and Diesel Prices?

The rise in international crude prices remains an important factor for fuel markets, although domestic petrol and diesel prices are influenced by several other factors, including taxes, refining costs and currency movements.

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