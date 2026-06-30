Will Monsoon Reach North India This Week? Check IMD's Forecast For Rains In Delhi & Other States

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warnings for Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram and adjoining areas which recorded their hottest morning in two years on Monday.

The IMD said that weather conditions are unlikely to support the monsoon's advance over the next five days, delaying much-needed relief from soaring temperatures. Delhi residents are likely to face prolonged summer heat, as the southwest monsoon is now expected to reach the national capital around July 4, nearly a week later than its normal onset date of June 27.

The IMD has also issued warnings for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several states.

Wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Rajasthan.

Similar alerts have been issued for Bihar, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Residents have been advised to avoid open areas and refrain from taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 30

The IMD has further forecast heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan and Goa. Meteorologists said a fresh circulation system is developing and is expected to strengthen the monsoon and accelerate its progress after the current pause.

Torrential monsoon rains have flooded Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, affecting more than 45,000 people. Damaged roads and bridges, along with disrupted rail services, have severely affected connectivity, while overflowing rivers have worsened the situation in Assam.

The delayed monsoon advance has widened the country's rainfall deficit, raising concerns over water availability and the ongoing kharif sowing season. Between June 1 and June 29, India received only 92.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 157.7 mm, resulting in a nationwide shortfall of 42 per cent.

Central India has recorded the highest rainfall deficiency at 54 per cent, followed by East and Northeast India at 41 per cent. Northwest India has reported a 30 per cent deficit, while South Peninsular India is facing a 28 per cent shortfall.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.