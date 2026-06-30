Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 30

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.o7% at 23,973 as of 6:33 am. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) dipped 0.10%. while Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) rose 0.24%.

Indian Market Recap

After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh US-Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 swung to losses on Monday.

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 slipped in trade, pausing after their longest weekly winning streak of 2026, as concerns over a weak monsoon blunted relief from easing Middle East tensions and lower crude prices. The retreat also reflected fatigue after a three-week rally, with analysts saying softer oil and rupee-support measures were largely priced in.

US Markets Recap

Wall Street indices recovered from a rocky week as tech shares gained and America and Iran agreed to pause hostilities and let traffic pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

S&P 500 opened 0.55% higher at 7,394.38, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 0.8% to open at 25,484.94, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.35% higher at 52,056.30.

Nasdaq jumped over 1% minutes after the opening bell to trade at 25,586.20 as big tech stocks lifted sentiment.

Nvidia shares broke their five-day long losing streak and surged over 1% to $194.78, whereas Micron Technology extended losses to slide over 4% to $1,085.65.

Asian Market Update

Asia-Pacific markets opened primarily higher Tuesday, following gains of Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced more than 1.41% and the Topix surged 0.88%. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.17%, while the small-cap Kosdaq dipped 0.88%.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Up 1.2% As Big Tech Stocks Jump; Meta, Amazon, Alphabet Gain Over 2%

Stocks In The News

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Secures landmark project in Egypt, received LoA for a 1,000 MWac capacity Solar PV project and 600 MWh Battery Energy Storage for $560 million.

Juniper Hotels: Resignation of Mr. Tarun Jaitly from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Central Bank of India: Company inaugurated its International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit (IBU) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City.

Axis Bank: Puneet Sharma, Chief Financial Officer of the Bank, has tendered his resignation.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: Company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 85% of the paid-up equity share capital of Aequitas.

State Bank of India: Raised $300 million via 3-year senior unsecured floating rate bonds issued through its London branch.

Samvardhana Motherson (SAMIL): Delayed completion of 28.15% stake acquisition in HR Dhauliganga (captive power SPV); now expected by Q4 FY27 (vs earlier Q1 FY27).

RITES: Signed MoU with CONCOR to provide project management & consultancy services for development of logistics infrastructure.

Coforge: Appointed Anup Nair as Chief AI Commercial Officer.

Aditya Birla Capital: Allotted Rs 300 crore NCDs via private placement, with Rs 100 crore greenshoe option.

Vikram Solar: NCLAT set aside NCLT insolvency admission order.

Indian Bank: Confirmed adherence to applicable guidelines of SEBI CSCRF (Cybersecurity & Cyber Resilience).

CESC: Subsidiary Purvah Green Power incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Purvah Energy Ventures.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: ICRA reaffirmed credit rating at A (Stable) for long-term loans and A1 for short-term facilities.

BSE: To directly handle international market data licensing from Jan. 1, 2027, replacing Deutsche Börse; no impact or disruption to clients.

Tata Elxsi: Received Rs. 1.58 crore income tax demand notice (AY26) over tax credit mismatch.

GNG Electronics: Director Ajay Pancholi acquired 77,000 shares via market purchases, increasing stake from 0.12% to 0.19%.

SJVN: Signed PPAs with GUVNL for supply of power from hydro projects (66 MW, 210 MW, 382 MW) in Himachal Pradesh.

Bandhan Bank: CFO Rajeev Mantri resigned to pursue another opportunity.

EPACK Durable: Clarified CRISIL "issuer not cooperating" tag is due to discontinued engagement since Dec. 2024.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: Subsidiary Carbogen Amcis AG commissioned a 1.2 MW solar plant in Switzerland.

Rolex Rings: Fixed July 3, 2026 as record date for Rs 180/per share buyback. Buyback size Rs 180 crore.

eMudhra: ICRA reaffirmed credit rating at A (Stable)/A1 for bank facilities worth Rs 35 crore.

Central Bank of India: Inaugurated IFSC Banking Unit at GIFT City, enabling foreign currency lending, trade finance, and global banking services for clients.

Godavari Biorefineries: Commissioned 200 KLPD grain-based distillery with Rs 130 crore capex.

Windlas Biotech: ICRA reaffirmed long-term rating at A+ (Stable) and upgraded short-term rating to A1+ for working capital facilities.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals: Company to acquire 85% stake in Aequitas Healthcare for Rs 20.8 crore, marking entry into the hospital segment.

Indian Oil Corporation: India Ratings assigned AAA (Stable) long-term rating and A1+ short-term rating for bank facilities.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: JV secured Rs 4,600 crore order in Egypt for 1,000 MW solar & 600 MWh storage project.

Thangamayil Jewellery: ICRA reaffirmed credit rating at A+ (Stable) and A1 for short-term facilities.

Pace Digitek: Subsidiary advancing BESS manufacturing expansion, with capacity rising to 5 GWh soon and targeted 10 GWh by Q3 FY27.

Bannari Amman Sugars: Reported cybersecurity incident at Tamil Nadu distillery unit; issue resolved with no impact on operations.

Maruti Suzuki: Received GST demand order of Rs 3.45 crore and Rs 3.45 crore penalty from West Bengal authority; company to appeal.

Canara Bank: Government appointed Rakesh Kashyap as Deputy MD of NABARD till Jan. 31, 2029.

WeWork India: Expanded Hyderabad centre capacity by 536 desks by leasing an additional 31,259 sq. ft.; to be operational in July 2026. Investment required Rs 9.8 crore.

Electronics Mart India: Opened new multi-brand store in Gurugram spanning 6,250 sq. ft.

Lumax Auto Technologies: Completed acquisition of remaining 15.97% stake in Lumax FAE, becoming a wholly owned subsidiary.

Balkrishna Industries (BKT): Completed carbon black expansion, boosting capacity to 3.6 lakh MTPA; capacity addition of 95,000 MTPA. Also enhanced power capacity to 64 MW, with capacity addition of 24 MW.

HDFC Bank: Board approved appointment of Rajiv Kumar as Independent Director (4 years from June 30, 2026) and proposed him as Part-time Chairman for 3 years.

SIS: Approved buyback proposal of up to Rs 120 crore at a maximum of Rs 478.5 crore; extended tenure of Whole-time Director till April 2027.

Powerica: Income tax demand revised higher to Rs 31.3 core (from Rs 30.28 crore); company is currently reviewing the order.

South Indian Bank: Opening new branch in Manavalanagar, Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) on June 30, 2026.

IRFC: Government approved appointment of Ranjay Choudhary as Director (Finance) for five years.

Board Meeting

Apar Industries – Fund Rasing

Muthoot Microfin – Fund raising

Shanti Gold International – Fund Raising

AGM On 30th June

SG Finserv

Bank of Maharashtra

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Hindustan Unilever

Raghav Productivity Enhancers

Thyrocare Technologies

Dalmia Bharat

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

Indian Hotels

Fredun Pharma

GNA Axles

GSK Pharma

Urban Company

Voltas

SRF

Bulk Block Deals

Bliss GVS Pharma: Mateus brought 11.50 lk shares, Arian Investment sold 11.50 lk shares at price Rs 490 each

Mateus brought 11.50 lk shares, Arian Investment sold 11.50 lk shares at price Rs 490 each Infosys: Vidyaniti Llp brought 5.14 lk shares, Pi Opportunities Aif V Llp sold 5.14 lk shares at price Rs 1034 each.

Vidyaniti Llp brought 5.14 lk shares, Pi Opportunities Aif V Llp sold 5.14 lk shares at price Rs 1034 each. Goodluck India: Manish Garg sold 2.90 lk shares at Rs 1,420.81 each, Sageone - Flagship Growth OE Fund bought two shares at Rs 1,420.00 each.

Manish Garg sold 2.90 lk shares at Rs 1,420.81 each, Sageone - Flagship Growth OE Fund bought two shares at Rs 1,420.00 each. Maha Seamless: Odd & Even Trades & Finance bought 1,260,974 shares at Rs 619.43 each, Saket Jindal sold 1,270,000 shares at Rs 619.38 each.

Odd & Even Trades & Finance bought 1,260,974 shares at Rs 619.43 each, Saket Jindal sold 1,270,000 shares at Rs 619.38 each. Multi Commodity Exchange: UTI Mutual Fund bought 14.65 lk shares at Rs 2,899.23 each.

UTI Mutual Fund bought 14.65 lk shares at Rs 2,899.23 each. Pondy Oxides & Chem: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 4.72 lk shares at Rs 1,270.00 each, Manju Bansal sold 9 lk shares at Rs 1,270.27 each.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 4.72 lk shares at Rs 1,270.00 each, Manju Bansal sold 9 lk shares at Rs 1,270.27 each. Ramco Systems: Oregon Public Employees Retirement System bought 1.90 lk shares at Rs 772.40 each, Zen Securities sold 2.39 lk shares at Rs 785.40 each.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement System bought 1.90 lk shares at Rs 772.40 each, Zen Securities sold 2.39 lk shares at Rs 785.40 each. Indo Tech Transformers: Shirdi Sai Electricals sold 3 lk shares at price Rs 3015.65 each.

Shirdi Sai Electricals sold 3 lk shares at price Rs 3015.65 each. Indo Tech Transformers: IIFL Asset Management bought 2lk shares at Rs 2,985 each, Shirdi Sai Electricals sold 2 lk shares at Rs 2,985 each.

ALSO READ: Yes Bank To Raise Up To Rs 16,000 Crore Via Debt, Equity

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Aegis Logistics Limited

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework:

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Limited

Sandhar Technologies Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty Jun futures is down 0.54% to 23,971 at a premium of 25 points.

Nifty Options 30th Jun Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 25,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23,500.

Securities in ban period: None

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