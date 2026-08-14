Delhi University Revises PG History Syllabus, Delhi Sultanate Paper Removed From Semester 3

Delhi University has revised its postgraduate History syllabus, dropping the paper on the Delhi Sultanate along with several other long-running courses from Semester 3.

The dropped course, titled "The Delhi Sultanate: State and Structures of Authority in Medieval North India (13th-14th Centuries)," had been taught in Semester III and examined the formation of the medieval state, structures of political authority, and how power was exercised in North India during that period, covering political, religious and cultural developments of the era.

The paper had been a core Medieval India course for several decades, and its removal has drawn attention given its specialised focus on the period.

A History professor cited by NDTV said the postgraduate paper should not be compared with the Delhi Sultanate course offered at the undergraduate level, noting that the undergraduate paper is broader and functions as a general survey of Indian history, while the postgraduate course examined the period through a more focused thematic and historical lens.

A similar distinction was made for another dropped postgraduate paper, "History of North India, c. 1400-1550."

The changes are not limited to medieval history.

Other papers missing from the finalised Semester III syllabus include "Gender and Women in Early India: 1500 BCE to 1000 CE," "Political Processes and Structure of Polities in Ancient India," and "Religion and Society in Ancient Indian Literature."

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According to the report, DU's History Department had originally proposed 38 Discipline Specific Elective (DSE) papers for the semester, but only 16 made it into the final notified syllabus, leaving 22 proposed papers excluded from the notification.

University syllabus documents confirm that the revised postgraduate programme is based on the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework (PGCF) 2024 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and is effective from July 2026.

Several of the excluded courses continue to be listed in university records under categories such as "Under Discussion" or "Undiscussed."

The final syllabus notification was issued on August 7.

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