PN Gagdil Launches QIP At Rs 640.69 A Share, May Offer 5% Discount

P N Gadgil Jewellers has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue, setting the floor price at Rs 640.69 per equity share, according to an exchange filing.

The company said it may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price to eligible institutional investors, subject to the applicable regulatory approvals and the final decision of the board.

The QIP has been launched to raise capital from qualified institutional buyers through the issuance of equity shares.

The floor price of Rs 640.69 per share has been determined in accordance with the pricing formula prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations. If the full 5% discount is offered, the issue price could be set below the notified floor price, depending on investor demand and the final terms approved by the company.

PN Gadgil Q1 Result Highlights

The company saw its net profit rise more than 50% according to financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27.

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The jewellery retailer saw its consolidated net profit rise 52% to Rs 105 crore, compared to Rs 69.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue saw a 40.7% uptick to Rs 2,413 crore on a year-on-year basis from Rs 1,715 crore. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) increased 65.8% to Rs 182 crore from Rs 110 crore in the previous financial year. The margin expanded to 7.6% compared to 6.4% in the preceding fiscal.

PN Gadgil Share Price Today

The results were announced after market close. P N Gadgil Jeweelers shares closed 0.60% lower at Rs 666.15 per share on Thursday. The shares rose 1.64% in one week and fell 23.35% in one month. On a year-to-date basis the shares rose 9.35% but in one year the shares fell 12.62%.

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