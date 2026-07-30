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Microsoft Stock Jumps 15%, Meta Plunges 9% As Investors Pick Sides In Big Tech AI Trade

Microsoft shares surged nearly 15% after strong quarterly results and accelerating AI growth, while Meta fell about 9% as weaker earnings, soft guidance and rising AI spending disappointed Wall Street investors.

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Microsoft Stock Jumps 15%, Meta Plunges 9% As Investors Pick Sides In Big Tech AI Trade
Strong Azure growth lifted Microsoft shares, while Meta declined after softer revenue guidance and a sharp drop in free cash flow.
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Shares of Microsoft surged nearly 15% on Thursday after the software giant reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results and robust growth in its artificial intelligence business. In contrast, Meta Platforms fell about 9% after disappointing investors with weaker earnings and a softer revenue forecast, highlighting how the AI race is creating clear winners and losers on Wall Street.

The sharp move pushed Microsoft toward one of its biggest single-day gains in years, while Meta extended its recent selloff, with the stock on track for an 11th straight losing session and down more than 20% over that period.

(It is a developing story)

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