Exide's Lithium-Ion Bet Sparks A Target Price Hike From Citi, But Kotak Warns Of Margin Headwinds

Brokerages present contrasting outlooks on Exide Industries following a strong performance in Q1FY27. While Citi has turned increasingly bullish on the battery maker's market demand and upcoming Lithium-ion cell commercialization, Kotak Securities remains cautious over margin pressure and capital intensity.

Citi Maintains 'Buy', Sees Strong Demand and Li-Ion Potential

Global brokerage firm Citi reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Exide Industries, hiking its target price significantly to ₹510 from ₹410.

Optimistic Management Outlook: Citi highlighted strong management guidance post a robust Q1FY27 performance.

Broad-Based Demand: The company is experiencing healthy demand momentum across both rural and urban markets in its core automotive and industrial segments.

Commercialization Horizon: Exide's flagship Lithium-ion (Li-ion) cell manufacturing unit is rapidly approaching its commercial production phase, acting as a major key catalyst.

Key Triggers to Watch: Citi noted that the market will now closely track further updates on customer wins, order book commitments, and revenue visibility from the new Li-ion cell business.

Kotak Retains 'Sell', Cites Return Ratio & Capex Pressure

Conversely, Kotak Securities maintained a 'Sell' rating on the stock, though it raised its target price marginally to ₹325 from ₹300.

Steady Lead-Acid Performance: Kotak acknowledged that Exide's core lead-acid battery business continues to deliver stable and resilient earnings, while confirming that the company is well-positioned to ride the long-term EV trend.

Return Ratio Headwinds: Despite operational stability, Kotak warned that profitability and return ratios (RoE and RoCE) will likely remain under pressure over the near-to-medium term.'

Structural Concerns: Kotak cited several structural risks, including:

-High capital expenditure (capex) requirements for scaling the advanced chemistry cell unit.

=The highly commoditized and B2B nature of the battery business, which offers limited pricing power.

=Reliance on global technology partners for technical know-how.

The Road Ahead for Investors

The divergence in analyst views highlights the dual nature of Exide Industries' current transition. While the company's legacy lead-acid market generates consistent cash flow and demand across urban and rural markets, its long-term re-rating hinges on the execution, margin profile, and order traction of its high-capex Lithium-ion cell division.

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