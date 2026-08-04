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KEI Industries Share Price Jumps 7% As Q1 Revenue Surges 23%, Net Profit Jumps 40%

KEI Industries' revenue crossed the Rs 3,100-crore mark during the quarter, while margin expansion underscored the company's stronger operating performance.

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KEI Industries Share Price Jumps 7% As Q1 Revenue Surges 23%, Net Profit Jumps 40%
Source: NDTV Profit

Shares of KEI Industries rose in trade on Tuesday,after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the first quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 40.1% year-on-year as higher sales and improved operating efficiency lifted profitability. 

KEI Industries' shares rose as much as 7% to an intraday high of Rs 5,375 apiece.

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Revenue crossed the Rs 3,100-crore mark during the quarter, while margin expansion underscored the company's stronger operating performance.

The company also delivered a notable improvement in profitability, with EBITDA growing at a faster pace than revenue, reflecting stronger operating leverage during the quarter.

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