India's Quick-Help Boom Creates Two Leaders: Urban Company And Snabbit

India's fast-growing quick-help services market platforms that send vetted home service professionals to customers' doorsteps on short notice is beginning to see the emergence of clear leaders. According to industry estimates, Urban Company and Snabbit have both reached around 8.3 lakh monthly bookings as of February 2026, marking a sharp rise in demand for on-demand household services ranging from plumbing and appliance repairs to deep cleaning.

Urban Company's bookings have grown nearly fourfold in six months, rising from 2.09 lakh in August 2025 to 8.3 lakh in February 2026. Snabbit has expanded even faster growing from 1 lakh bookings to 8.3 lakh in the same period. The two companies are now well ahead of Pronto, which increased bookings from 30,000 in August to roughly 2 lakh by February.

Urban Company's growth reflects the steady expansion of an established marketplace with a large existing customer base and a broad range of services. The company, which listed on the National Stock Exchange last year, has been focusing on scaling high-frequency services while working toward profitability.

Snabbit, meanwhile, has taken a more hyper-local approach, expanding its footprint from 85 zones in December 2025 to around 100 by mid-February 2026. The company operates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Delhi NCR, while Urban Company's Insta Help services are available across eight cities.

Industry observers say that while booking volumes highlight the category's scale, the deeper competition will depend on customer retention, booking frequency and cross-selling across service categories. The rapid growth of the segment reflects a broader shift in urban India, where households are increasingly outsourcing domestic tasks to vetted professionals.

For a category that barely featured in startup conversations two years ago, the emergence of platforms processing close to a million monthly service requests each signals that the quick-help market is beginning to mature. Whether the current dead heat between the two leaders leads to a clear winner for a prolonged contest will likely shape the next phase of India's home-services economy.

Company August'25 October'25 December'25 February'26 Snabbit 1 lakh 3.10 lakh 5 lakh 8.3 lakh Urban Company 2.09 lakh 4.68 lakh 6.3 lakh 8-8.5 lakh Pronto 30,000 66,000 1.5 lakh 2 lakh

Monthly bookings: Figures are approximate and indicative of category scale

Source: Industry watchers

