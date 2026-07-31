Killing Mosquitoes This Monsoon Going To Get More Expensive

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has implemented fresh price hikes across select products in its household insecticide and personal care portfolio during July, according to channel checks by NDTV Profit.

Among mosquito repellents, the company increased the price of Good Knight Liquid 45 ml by 5.9%, taking it to Rs 90 from Rs 85. The move follows a 4.5% increase in the price of the Good Knight Liquid 60 ml pack in June, when it was raised to Rs 115 from Rs 110.

In the insecticide category, Black HIT 650 ml has become costlier by 12.9%, with the price rising to Rs 350 from Rs 310. Earlier this year, GCPL had also increased prices of Red HIT and Black HIT 200 ml packs by 13.6%, raising them to Rs 125 from Rs 110 in April and June, respectively.

The company has also raised prices in its soaps portfolio. The Cinthol Soap (75 g × 4) pack has been increased by 10.5% to Rs 105 from Rs 95. GCPL had raised the same pack's price to Rs 100 in April before rolling it back to Rs 95.

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The latest price revisions come as FMCG companies continue to grapple with rising input costs. Higher prices of palm oil derivatives, crude-linked chemicals and packaging materials have put pressure on margin, prompting companies to selectively increase prices across categories.

India remains GCPL's largest market, contributing 63.3% of the company's total revenue. Household insecticides account for 22% of GCPL's overall revenue, with Good Knight contributing around 90% of the segment's sales and HIT accounting for the remaining 10%. The business delivers an Ebitda margin of around 24% and commands nearly 60% market share in India's household insecticide market.

The soaps business contributes 18% of GCPL's total revenue. Cinthol accounts for 37% of the soaps portfolio, translating into roughly 6.7% of the company's overall revenue. The soaps segment operates at an Ebitda margin of 18–20% and has an estimated market share of 10–12%.

During its fourth-quarter earnings, GCPL had indicated that rising crude and palm oil prices could increase costs by 6–9%. The company said it would offset the impact through selective price hikes, cost-saving initiatives and media optimisation. In Q4, GCPL also said it had taken price hikes in soaps by 5%, detergents by 6-7% and household insecticide by 4-5% in April.

GCPL did not respond to NDTV Profit's queries on the latest price increases in mosquito repellents and soaps.

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