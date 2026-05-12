Torrent Power Q4 Profit Slumps 70%; Board Okays Dividend Payout, Rs 10,000 Crore Fundraise

Torrent Power Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 sank 70% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 318.20 crore, as against Rs 1,059 crore in the year-ago period. Apart from this, there was a marginal decline in Torrent Power's revenue from operations, which slipped to Rs 6406.07 crore from Rs 6456.34 crore.

The operational front remained largely steady with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortiation (Ebitda) rising 1.7% to Rs 1,149 crore from Rs 1,131 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

Ebitda margin expanded slightly to 17.9% from 17.5% in the comparable quarter of last fiscal.

The company has also approved a final dividend payout of Rs 5 per share for each fully paid-up share of Rs 10 each. The company has a total of 50.3 crore equity shares and will be disbursing close to Rs 252 crore.

In this fiscal, the company has also paid an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share to its shareholders.

Besides this, the board of directors have given go-ahead to a fundraise of up to Rs 10,000 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Torrent Power Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 0.8% At Rs 6,406 crore versus Rs 6,456 crore YoY

Net Profit down 70% At Rs 318 crore versus Rs 1,059 crore YoY

EBITDA up 1.7% At Rs 1,149 crore versus Rs 1,131 crore YoY

EBITDA Margin At 17.9% versus 17.5% YoY

Torrent Power Stock Price

Shares of Torrent Power ended 5% lower at Rs 1,597.60 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 1.83% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Tuesday.

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