Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Streaming: Where To Watch As Ronaldo, Benzema Square Off In Saudi Pro League Riyadh Derby

The Saudi Pro League title race has reached a decisive moment as Al Nassr and Al Hilal prepare for a high-stakes Riyadh Derby on Tuesday evening, a match that could effectively determine which team is crowned as the champions.

Al Nassr currently sit five points ahead of Al Hilal. A victory at home would seal them the championship outright, while Al Hilal, placed second in the table with a game in hand, must win all of their remaining fixtures to stand any chance of overtaking their rivals. The equation is simple, but the pressure is enormous.

The Saudi Pro League could not have expected a better showdown! For the uninitiated, the clash between Al Nassr and Al Hilal is also referred to as the "Derby of Fury". Historically, Al Hilal dominated the domestic honours list with 19 league titles, compared to Al Nassr's 10.

Al Hilal come into the derby buoyed by silverware, having lifted the King's Cup on Friday after a 2-1 win over Al Kholood, sealed by a decisive goal from Theo Hernández. Their season, however, has been defined by inconsistency in the league despite remaining unbeaten so far.

In sharp contrast, Al Nassr are still chasing a major domestic title since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival. While the club did win the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, league glory has eluded the Portuguese star, making this fixture potentially historic for both player and club.

Nassr started the season in dominant fashion, winning their first 10 league matches and establishing control at the top. But a dip in form followed in January, including a 3-1 defeat to Al Hilal in their first meeting, which briefly shifted momentum in the title race.

The two clubs have also had to endure a turbulent period this season which involved two world class footballers. At Al Hilal Karim Benzema's arrival intensified scrutiny and speculation around squad balance. At around the same time Ronaldo seriously questioned Al Nassr's management decisions, which saw him being dropped from the match-day squad for a few games.

Nassr responded to the criticism by going on a 16-match winning streak. Hilal, too, has been impressive as they have not lost in the league all season but eight draws have dented their chance of winning the league.

The scenario is clear, a Nassr win secures their first league title in seven years. A Hilal victory keeps their hopes alive, requiring them to win their final two matches against Neom and Al Fayha to clinch a record 20th championship.

The showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, former Real Madrid teammates, Ballon d'Or winners, and two of football's modern greats, adds another fascinating layer to an already explosive Riyadh Derby.

Venue And Match Timing

The game will be played at Alawwal Park in Riyadh. The match will kick-off at 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 100

Al Nassr wins: 25

Al Hilal wins: 49

Draws: 26

Predicted Lineups

Al Nassr: (4-4-2): Bento, Al Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan, Al Amri, Inigo Martínez, Abdul Rahman Ghareeb, Al Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bento, Al Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan, Al Amri, Inigo Martínez, Abdul Rahman Ghareeb, Al Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo. Al Hilal (3-1-4-2): Yassine Bounou, Al Tombakti, Ali Lajami, Yusuf Akcicek, Ruben Neves, Malcom, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Salem Aldawsari, Theo Hernandez, Karim Benzema, Marcos Leonardo.

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How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The match will be available on the FanCode Sports channel (Tata Play Channel 475).

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

The match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

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