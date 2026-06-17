Not Every Mutual Fund Should Be Held Forever. Here Are 5 Reasons To Consider Cashing Out

Mutual funds are a highly preferred investment option for long-term wealth creation. Their professionally managed portfolios come with diversification benefits and are more stable than direct equity purchases.

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With their potential to beat inflation and generate substantial returns, it can be tempting to think that the investment must last forever. Many advisors also often advocate an “invest and forget” approach, encouraging investors to stay invested through market cycles and avoid frequent portfolio changes.

However, holding every mutual fund forever may not always be the best strategy. There are instances when investors may consider rebalancing their portfolio, book profits, or exit underperforming schemes. This ensures that their investments remain aligned with their broader financial goals.

When To Exit Mutual Funds:

1. Changes in fund performance: It is always recommended to periodically review one's investment portfolio and compare each scheme's performance with its peers and benchmark index. Consistent underperformance over an extended period may indicate that the fund is not able to meet expectations.

2. Achieving goal: Investors can choose to exit their mutual funds once they think that the fund has achieved its intended goal. Since mutual funds are volatile and do not offer guaranteed returns, staying invested for longer in hopes of higher returns can sometimes expose investors to unnecessary market volatility.

3. Change in investment objectives: Investors may also choose to exit a certain mutual fund if their financial goals have evolved. For instance, if they were earlier locked-in with a tax-saving fund, but no longer need the tax benefits or cannot claim exemptions, then they may choose to review if the fund is worth continuing.

4. Changes in fund managers: A fund's performance is often influenced by its manager's investment strategy and decision-making ability. As a result, if a fund changes its manager, investors should assess whether the fund aligns with their investment objectives before continuing to stay invested.

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5. Change in risk tolerance: An investor's risk appetite may change over time due to factors such as age, income or financial responsibilities. If one feels that their current fund's performance does not align with their risk appetite, investors may choose to re-allocate their investments.

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