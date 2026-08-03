Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection India Day 5: Tom Holland's Film Maintains Strong Hold On Monday

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Brand New Day continued its theatrical run in India on its first Monday, maintaining a strong presence across theatres despite the expected weekday slowdown. The superhero film remained one of the most-watched releases nationwide, with thousands of shows scheduled across multiple languages.

According to early trade estimates, the film witnessed a drop in collections compared to its opening weekend, but it continued to attract audiences in both English and dubbed versions.

Day 5 Collection And Overall Business

As reported by Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned an estimated Rs 9.79 crore (live) on Day 5. The film was screened across 11,329 shows nationwide during the day.

With the latest figures, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 267.74 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 320.01 crore. Final Day 5 numbers are yet to be reported.

The film had opened with Rs 60.60 crore on Thursday, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Friday. Collections increased over the weekend with Rs 70.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 77.75 crore on Sunday before settling into weekday business.

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Language-Wise Performance

Based on the latest trade estimates by Sacnilk, the English version continued to contribute the highest share of Monday's earnings, collecting approximately Rs 4.76 crore (live) from 4,956 shows.

The Hindi version followed with Rs 3.73 crore (live) across 4,903 shows, while the Tamil version added Rs 92 lakh (live) from 707 shows. The Telugu version collected an estimated Rs 38 lakh (live) from 763 shows.

Occupancy Across Major Cities

Based on Sacnilk data, trade data showed that the English 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 22.61%, while the English 2D format registered 22.00% occupancy during the day.

Among major centres, Chennai reported the strongest response for the English versions, recording 52.5% occupancy in English 3D and 56% occupancy in English 2D. Kochi also posted healthy occupancy figures, while cities including Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru and Hyderabad continued to contribute steady footfalls.

In Hindi, the 3D version recorded an overall occupancy of 18.54%, while the 2D version registered 12.67%, with NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and Lucknow remaining among the stronger-performing markets.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the latest instalment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man franchise, with Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker. The film also stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in pivotal roles.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film follows Peter Parker as he faces fresh challenges while balancing his personal life with his responsibilities as Spider-Man. Blending superhero action with emotional storytelling, the film continues the character's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ | Explained: Tom Holland's Journey To Becoming World's Highest-Grossing Young Actor

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