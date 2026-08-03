Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication Explained: Govt Proposes Mandatory V2V Systems From October 2028

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed a phased rollout of Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems through amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to improve road safety and support connected mobility in India, according to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement.

According to a draft notification issued by the ministry, V2V communication systems will be introduced in two phases. Vehicles in categories L, M and N manufactured on or after Oct. 1, 2027, will be required to comply with AIS-230 if equipped with V2V communication systems.

From Oct. 1, 2028, all newly manufactured vehicles in these categories will be required to be fitted with AIS-230-compliant V2V communication systems.

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The ministry said the phased approach is intended to provide vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders sufficient time to prepare for the new requirements.

V2V communication allows nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information such as speed, position, direction and acceleration, enabling advance warnings in situations including sudden braking, forward-collision risks, unsafe lane changes and approaching emergency vehicles.

The ministry also noted that the Department of Telecommunications has exempted the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band from licensing requirements through a notification issued on June 10, 2026, facilitating the deployment of V2V and other Intelligent Transportation System applications.

Unlike conventional vehicle safety systems that rely mainly on onboard sensors and driver response, V2V communication can detect and share information beyond a driver's direct line of sight. The ministry said this is expected to complement Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), while supporting proactive accident prevention, connected mobility and future intelligent transport applications.

The draft notification is based on AIS-230, a standard developed to define the minimum technical, functional, performance, environmental and security requirements for V2V communication systems on Indian roads.

It covers factory-installed On-Board Units using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band.

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The standard includes requirements related to radio performance, receiver sensitivity, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning, power supply, electromagnetic compatibility, cybersecurity and road-safety performance. It also provides for the phased introduction of safety use cases such as Emergency Brake Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Wrong-way Driving and Emergency Vehicle Alert.

The draft framework follows recommendations of a government-appointed Task Force on Intelligent Transportation Systems and deliberations of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules–Technical Standing Committee at its 56th meeting held on May 7, 2026.

The ministry will consider public comments on the draft notification after the 30-day consultation period, following which the final notification will be issued.