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Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Reportedly Seals Rs 50 Crore Music Rights Deal

King is slated to hit theatres during the Christmas weekend.

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Shah Rukh Khan's 'King' Reportedly Seals Rs 50 Crore Music Rights Deal
Shah Rukh Khan's King is reportedly nearing a Rs 50 crore music rights deal
Image: Red Chillies Entertainment/ X

Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film King is all set to create history even before its release, with reports suggesting that its music rights have been sold for a staggering Rs 50 crore, making it one of the biggest standalone audio deals in modern Hindi cinema.

According to a Times of India report, several leading music labels, including Sony Music India, Saregama, and T-Series, were in the race to acquire the music rights. However, Zee Music has reportedly secured the rights for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

The film's soundtrack is being composed by the duo Sachin-Jigar, while Anirudh Ravichander is handling the background score.

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If the reported deal goes through, King will become the third-largest music rights deal in modern Hindi cinema, behind Ramayana and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The report states that T-Series acquired the audio rights for Ramayana, featuring music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman, for a reported Rs 75 crore advance. It had earlier secured the music rights for Dhurandhar: The Revenge for around Rs 54 crore.

Following the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has reunited with director Siddharth Anand for King. The film also marks his first on-screen collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

King is slated to hit theatres during the Christmas weekend.

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