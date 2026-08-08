EPS Pensioners, Here's How To Get Your Life Certificate Done At Home For Free

Submitting a Life Certificate is an important annual requirement for Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) pensioners to ensure their pension continues without interruption. While many beneficiaries visit banks or designated centres to complete the process, it can be challenging for senior citizens and those with limited mobility.

To make things easier, eligible pensioners can now get their Life Certificate completed from the comfort of their homes at no extra cost through a doorstep service.

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In a post shared on X on August 5, the EPFO informed pensioners about the free doorstep Life Certificate service offered by the Department of Posts. The organisation also shared a dedicated helpline number to help eligible beneficiaries avail of the facility.

"EPS Pensioners, please note. If you are unable to submit your 'Life Certificate', just call 033-22029000. The postal service worker will come to your home and submit the 'Life Certificate' for free. Your convenience, our responsibility. #EPFO #EPSPensioners #HumHaiNa #EPFOWithYou," the caption read.

The initiative's goal is to make the procedure more convenient and transparent, especially for older pensioners, persons with mobility challenges and others who find it difficult to visit pension service centres.

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What is a life certificate and why is it important?

A life certificate is an official document that proves a person is still alive. It is mostly used by retired workers to keep getting their monthly pension.

All pensioners must submit the annual document to confirm their continuous eligibility for their monthly pension under the rules and regulations of the EPS.

Any delay in presenting the certificate may cause a temporary suspension of pension payments until the relevant certificate is submitted.

To ensure proper compliance and minimal inconvenience for pensioners, the EPFO has established numerous routes for filing life certificates, including the digital 'Jeevan Pramaan' platform, specialised centres and a free doorstep service provided by India Post.

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