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Maharashtra To Make Domicile Certificate Compulsory To Obtain Driving Licence From August 1

The new driving licence rules had been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and would be implemented after receiving the necessary clearance.

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Maharashtra To Make Domicile Certificate Compulsory To Obtain Driving Licence From August 1
Image: Pexels

The Maharashtra government will make the domicile certificate mandatory for obtaining a driving licence from August 1, 2026, as part of a new policy aimed at streamlining the licensing process, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik told the legislative assembly on Tuesday.

He said the proposal for the new driving licence rules had been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and would be implemented after receiving the necessary clearance.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Dilip Lande during the Question Hour, the minister also said that the government was taking action against unauthorised bike taxi services while working on a regulatory framework to legalise and regulate the sector, generate state revenue, and create employment opportunities for young people

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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