Info Edge Shares Jump 11% After Q1 Business Update Shows Double-Digit Billing Growth

Shares of Info Edge rose nearly 12% in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company reported double-digit growth in standalone billings across most of its businesses for the first quarter of FY27, ahead of its financial results. The stock outperformed the broader market, while the Nifty 50 traded 0.08% higher.

Info Edge was trading at Rs 1,146.9 apiece on the NSE, up Rs 121.7, at around 1 p.m. The stock opened at Rs 1,032, compared with its previous close of Rs 1,025.15.

The company said its business update for the April-June quarter remains subject to review and approval by the audit committee. Investors are awaiting the company's financial results for the period.

Q1 FY27 Billings Rise Across Key Businesses

Info Edge reported standalone billings of Rs 737 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, an increase of 14.41% from a year earlier.

Recruitment solutions, including Naukri.com, contributed Rs 552.7 crore in billings, compared with Rs 470.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a 17.5% year-on-year increase.

The company's real estate platform, 99acres, reported billings of Rs 110.1 crore, up from Rs 94.4 crore a year earlier, marking growth of 16.6%.

Jeevansathi recorded billings of Rs 39.6 crore, compared with Rs 34.7 crore in the year-ago period, an increase of 14.2%.

Shiksha was the only business to report a decline. Its billings fell to Rs 34.6 crore from Rs 44.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

ALSO READ: Info Edge Bets Big On AI, Deep Tech; Rs 1,003 Crore Deployed Across 54 Startups Since 2020

CodingNinjas acquisition and AI investment

In a separate exchange filing dated July 6, Info Edge said it will acquire the remaining 45.36% stake in Sunrise Mentors Pvt. Ltd., which operates CodingNinjas, for Rs 39.9 crore. After the transaction is completed, CodingNinjas will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Separately, Naukri announced the wider rollout of its AI-powered recruitment platform in association with AI-Rex, Talent Pulse and others to expand its AI offerings for job seekers.

Info Edge said, "the company has invested close to Rs 70 crore in AI during FY26, and is planning to invest another Rs 150 crore in FY27."

Also Read: Info Edge Bets Big On AI, Deep Tech; Rs 1,003 Crore Deployed Across 54 Startups Since 2020

Share Price Performance

Info Edge shares have gained 17.8% over the past week and 16.52% over the past month. During the same periods, the Nifty 50 advanced 1.33% and 3.67%, respectively.

Despite the recent rally, the stock remains down 14.1% since the start of 2026, while the Nifty 50 has gained 2.81%. Over the past year, Info Edge shares have declined 19.5%, compared with a 6.06% rise in the benchmark index.

ALSO READ: Info Edge Q4 Results: Naukri.com Parent's Profit Doubles On One-Time Gain, Dividend Declared — Check Record Date

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