Info Edge Bets Big On AI, Deep Tech; Rs 1,003 Crore Deployed Across 54 Startups Since 2020

Info Edge (India) Ltd. has identified artificial intelligence, deep tech and consumer technology as key drivers of future value creation, revealing that it has invested more than Rs 1,003 crore across 54 AI and deeptech startups since 2020.

In a letter to shareholders released on Monday, the company said it began backing AI and deeptech ventures well before the themes gained mainstream investor attention. The investments span enterprise AI, robotics, semiconductors, spacetech, biotechnology and electric mobility.

"We began investing in AI and deeptech in 2020, ahead of the broader market wave. We made our first investments in these two themes circa 2020, well before AI became the consensus investment it is today,” the company said. "We have since deployed over Rs 1,003 Cr. across 54 AI-native and deeptech companies."

Info Edge said it prefers investing in companies domiciled in India and led by Indian founders, irrespective of whether they serve domestic or global markets.

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The company has invested Rs 614 crore across 28 AI startups. As of March 31, 2026, the AI portfolio was valued at Rs 1,268 crore, implying a 2.1x multiple on invested capital and a gross internal rate of return (IRR) of about 31%. Fifteen of the 28 companies have subsequently raised externally led funding rounds.

Among the portfolio companies, voice AI startup Gnani.ai was selected under the IndiaAI Mission and received government GPU compute credits worth Rs 177 crore.

On the deeptech side, Info Edge has deployed Rs 455 crore across 30 companies. The portfolio is currently valued at Rs 559 crore, translating into a 1.2x multiple and an estimated gross IRR of 15%. The company noted that many of these investments were made at the intellectual property creation and research-and-development stage.

Deeptech startups ePlane and Manastu Space have also secured support under the government's Research Development and Innovation (RDI) scheme. ePlane received Rs 285 crore—the largest allocation among 22 approved proposals, while Manastu Space received Rs 115 crore.

Consumer technology remains the largest segment of Info Edge's startup portfolio. The company said it has invested Rs 2,755 crore across 45 consumer-tech and consumer-AI startups, which are now valued at Rs 37,214 crore, representing a 13.5x multiple and a gross IRR of around 34%.

Overall, Info Edge and its managed funds have invested nearly Rs 4,900 crore across 135 startups spanning AI, deeptech, consumer technology, SaaS and fintech. The portfolio is currently valued at about Rs 41,300 crore. “In total, we have deployed Rs ~4,900 Cr. across 135 companies through various pools of money that we manage. This is now valued at Rs ~41,300 Cr.,” the company said.

The company added that it expects India to produce an increasing number of globally relevant technology businesses, with AI poised to reshape both startups and established internet companies over the coming decade.

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